Global Fixed Network Data Traffic Forecasts to 2025 - Subscriber Growth & Video Substitution the Two Main Drivers; 5G Unlikely to Have a Major Impact

Demand for fixed broadband worldwide remains very strong, but it is less clear what drives demand once FTTP becomes the norm. This report is our annual update of fixed data traffic trends and 5-year forecasts, and this year we take a look at longer-term trends.

This report provides:

5-year forecasts of fixed data traffic for 8 global regions and 28 selected countries

Analysis of the key trends in, and drivers and inhibitors of, data traffic

Geographical Coverage



Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

(CEE) Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

(DVAP) Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)

(EMAP) Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

and (MENA) North America (NA)

(NA) Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

Key Metrics

Overall national and per broadband (BB) subscriber data, year total and year-end

Internet, managed IP, multicast data

Next-generation access (NGA) and non-NGA split

Median usage

Fixed-mobile traffic ratios

Asymmetry ratios

Internet bandwidth per subscriber, average and busy hour

Global split by device (TV, smartphone, PC/other).

Who Should Read this Report?

CTO and strategy teams in fixed network operators (FNOs)

This report will help them to understand how to tie their NGA conversion (and hence ARPU uplifts) to changes in usage demand, and in emerging markets, to understand how soon patterns of consumption could encourage fixed broadband (FBB) take-up.

CTO and strategy teams in MNOs

The ability to substitute fixed (to gain a greater share of wallet) is at the core of mobile revenue growth. MNOs urgently need a holistic fixed-mobile view of data consumption in order to plan for mobile and/or new fixed network investment.

CTO and strategy teams in content/TV businesses

Rapid shifts to non-linear viewing present uncertainty for the continued use of RF (on unidirectional broadcast networks). A more-rational use of network options is possible, and the spectrum used for RF could be of greater use to MNOs, for example.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



Subscriber growth and video substitution are the two main drivers, and 5G is unlikely to have a major impact

2. Worldwide Trends

Mobile usage is not displacing fixed at a notable rate, except where there is a lack of fixed infrastructure

Fixed usage per connection does not strongly correlate to income

Large-screen video dominates the share of traffic, but there are limits to video growth and a healthy VR ecosystem has not emerged

The impact of 5G FWA will be greater than the impact of 5G mobile on fixed traffic usage, but neither will be dramatic

Understanding the balance of mobile and fixed data traffic is a vital part of getting future ISM and mobile spectrum allocation right

Traffic levels and actual end-user-path bandwidth speeds tell us very little about the real drivers of FTTP roll-out and take-up

In a 20-year timeframe, high-bandwidth services and data traffic volumes will become less important as inputs for network investment decisions

3. Forecast Methodology

This report measures and forecasts IP data generated by fixed broadband connections

The report covers three broad classes of data traffic: Internet, managed IP and multicast IPTV

The methodology focuses on shifts in video consumption and technologies

