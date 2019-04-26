Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Markets 2018-2019 & 2024 - Rise in the Adoption of HDTV Channels and Emerging DTH TV Platforms

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fixed satellite services (FSS) market reached a value of US$ 20.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 25.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Fixed satellite services, also known as FSS, are radiocommunication services used between different earth stations. These satellite services use the VSAT technology for sending and receiving telephone calls and television signals for broadcasting. They offer low power output and have large dish-style antennas for better service reception.

As FSS systems provide services to numerous users simultaneously, they are placed strategically for covering a vast area to allow users to communicate while traveling, without losing signals. As a result, governments, military organizations, as well as small and large business firms across the globe, use these systems.

Market Drivers:

On account of inflating income levels and rising sales of smartphones, high-speed internet has become one of the necessities for communication. As a result, the demand for broadband has increased significantly in recent years which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global fixed satellite services market.

Owing to a rise in the adoption of HDTV channels and emerging DTH TV platforms, there has been an escalation in the overall demand for fixed satellite services across the globe.

Increasing expenditure on military satellite communication; telecom backhaul, content and broadcast delivery; and enterprise and broadband connectivity is anticipated to drive the demand for fixed satellite services during the forecast period.

There has been a rise in the demand for high-throughput connectivity and corporate enterprise networks in the oil and gas industry. This has provided several growth opportunities to the major players operating in the global FSS market

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat Holdings, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings, Thaicom Public Company Ltd, Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), SES S.A, Arabsat, Hispasat, Intelsat S.A, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fixed satellite services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global fixed satellite services industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fixed satellite services industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fixed satellite services industry?

What is the structure of the global fixed satellite services industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global fixed satellite services industry?

What are the profit margins in the global fixed satellite services industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fixed Satellite Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Service

5.4 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Services

6.1 TV Channel Broadcast

6.2 Telecom Backhaul

6.3 Broadband Services

6.4 Content and Video Distribution

6.5 Military Satellite Communication



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small Offices and Home Offices

7.2 Small and Medium Businesses

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Media and Entertainment

8.2 Education

8.3 Government

8.4 IT and Communications

8.5 Retail

8.6 Oil and Gas

8.7 Aerospace and Defense

8.8 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Satellite Manufacturers

13.3 Satellite Launch Services

13.4 Satellite Operators

13.5 Service Providers/Resellers

13.6 End Users

13.7 Ground Equipment Vendors



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Embratel Star One

16.3.2 Eutelsat Communications

16.3.3 Telesat Holdings

16.3.4 SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

16.3.5 Thaicom Public Company Ltd.

16.3.6 Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd.

16.3.7 Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

16.3.8 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel)

16.3.9 SES S.A.

16.3.10 Arabsat

16.3.11 Hispasat

16.3.12 Intelsat S.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xplp4f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

