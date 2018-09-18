Global Flake Ice Machine Market (2018-2026): Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The flake ice machine market was valued at US$ 1.77 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

One of the most prominent factors aiding the flake ice machine market growth is the rapid growth of super markets and hyper markets across the world. Flake ice is extensively used in super markets and hyper markets to store and display sea food. Flake ice as a result of its physical properties is suitable to store seafood without damaging the skin of the fish.

Countries such as India and China have witnessed a significant rise in the number of super markets and hypermarkets in the last few years. Moreover, the trend is expected to continue in the years to come as well, thereby creating favorable opportunities for the flake ice machine market to further flourish.

Furthermore, flake ice is extensively used in the fishery and aquatic food processing industry and is considered a proper method for cooling seafood products quickly in order to preserve peak freshness.

Another important factor aiding the flake ice machine market growth can be attributed to the increasing application of flake ice in concreting in order to prevent cracks.

The flake ice machine market is characterized by the presence of both international and domestic brands. Some of the most important aspects upon which these manufacturers compete against each other include product quality, brand recognition, availability, performance and product innovation among others.

Often these manufacturers invest heavily in research and development activities in order to design and develop new products. This strategy helps these manufacturers to gain a competitive advantage thereby positively impacting the sales.

For instance, recently, MAJA, a German based manufacturer of flake ice machines, launched a new flake ice machine which acts as a hybrid unit and can initially use an HFC refrigerant but ultimately transit to CO2.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Flake Ice Machine Market

2.2 Global Flake Ice Machine Market, by Capacity

2.3 Global Flake Ice Machine Market, by Application Field

2.4 Global Flake Ice Machine Market, by Channel

2.5 Global Flake Ice Machine Market, by Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Global Flake Ice Machine Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.2 See-Saw Analysis

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4 Global Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Capacity

4.1 Overview

4.2 Low Capacity (less than 3000 KG/Day)

4.3 Medium Capacity (3000 KG/Day to 10000 KG/Day)

4.4 High Capacity (More than 1000 KG/Day)



Chapter 5 Global Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Application Field

5.1 Overview

5.2 Fishery and Aquatic Food Processing

5.3 Supermarkets

5.4 Mine Temperature Reduction

5.5 Food Processing

5.6 Preservation and Cooling Field

5.7 Skiing & other Sports

5.8 Medical Facilities

5.9 Concrete Cooling Project

5.10 Chemical Industry



Chapter 6 Global Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Channel

6.1 Overview

6.2 Direct Sales

6.3 Distributor



Chapter 7 North America Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Flake Ice Machine Market, by Capacity, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

7.3 North America Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Application Field, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

7.4 North America Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis,by Channel, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

7.5 North America Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Country/Region, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Flake Ice Machine Market, by Capacity, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

8.3 Europe Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Application Field, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

8.4 Europe Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis,by Channel, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

8.5 Europe Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Country/Region, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Flake Ice Machine Market, by Capacity, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

9.3 Asia Pacific Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Application Field, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

9.4 Asia Pacific Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis,by Channel, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

9.5 Asia Pacific Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Country/Region, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW Flake Ice Machine Market, by Capacity, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

10.3 RoW Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Application Field, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

10.4 RoW Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis,by Channel, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

10.5 RoW Flake Ice Machine Market Analysis, by Region, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 North Star

11.2 Focusun

11.3 MAJA GmbH & Co. KG

11.4 Scotsman

11.5 ICEMAN Corporation

11.6 Hoshizaki

11.7 Industrial Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Ice-O-Matic

11.9 Telstar

11.10 Recom



