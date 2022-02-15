Global Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market, 2022-2030: Initiatives by Clinicians to Address the Issues of High Operational Cost Associated with CBCT Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flat panel detector based x-ray for cone beam computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3%

Technological advancements, coupled with flat panel detector (FPD) technology's significant benefits over charge-coupled devices (CCDs) and image intensification detectors (IIDs), are expected to accelerate the use of FPD-based X-rays for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT).



FPD is an efficient technology owing to its low radiation exposure, increased picture accuracy, reduced image artifacts, quick scanning, and the ability to keep data records. The usage of FPD in CBCT has grown significantly from diagnostic imaging to image-guided surgery.

The applications include dental, ENT, orthopedics, and others. The integration of CBCT and software for the successful diagnosis and treatment of a number of dental conditions has become possible due to technological improvements. Furthermore, the increased focus on research and development is expected to have a favorable impact on the adoption rate of medical imaging technologies beyond dentistry and ENT applications.



The market is moderately competitive owing to few players capturing a larger market share and a limited number of products in the market. VATECH and Asahi Roentgen are the companies that manufacture the highest variants of CBCT devices.

Thus, many market players are taking different initiatives such as acquisition, funding, and product development in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity.



Flat Panel Detector Based X-ray for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Report Highlights

On the basis of application, the orthopedics segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period

The dental application segment emerged as the second-largest segment in 2021. This segment is further sub-segmented into implantology, orthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontology, and others

Based on the product, the standing x-rays segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. The lying down x-rays segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in the presence of key players in the region

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

Vatech

Danaher

Ray Co. Ltd.

PlanmecaOy

Varex Imaging Corporation

Ceflasc

Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

MedPhoton

Prexion

I Cat

DentsplySirona

Carestream Health

Owandy Radiology

Asahiroentgen Ind.Co., Ltd.

