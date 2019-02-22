Global Flavoured Milk Markets Report 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flavoured milk market grew at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2011-2018 and reached a volume of 22.8 Billion Litres in 2018.

There are a number of key factors that are driving the demand of flavoured milk globally. It is a ready-to-drink beverage and suits on-the-go lifestyle of the people. It comes in a large variety of flavours which appeal the most to the young consumers. Added nutrients in the flavoured milk attract the consumers who have a desire for more nutritious and healthy food. Urbanization and increasing disposable incomes also fuel the eagerness of the consumers to try new tastes. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of flavoured milk during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024.

Asia-Pacific is currently the biggest market of flavoured milk followed by North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Africa and Eastern Europe. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2011-2018) and future (2019-2024) trends in the flavoured milk market. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.

The report also provides a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating a flavoured milk manufacturing plant. This includes the manufacturing process, machinery requirements, land requirements, labour requirements, packaging requirements, transportation requirements, power requirements, incomes, expenditures, profit margins, NPV, IRR, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has also presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyze the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flavoured Milk Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Flavour

5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Farmers

5.10.2 Collectors

5.10.3 Manufacturers

5.10.4 Distributors

5.10.5 Retailers

5.10.6 Exporters

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market Breakup by Flavour

7.1 Chocolate

7.2 Fruit

7.3 Vanilla

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Packaging

8.1 Paper Based

8.2 Plastic Based

8.3 Glass Based

8.4 Metal Based



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Specialty Stores

9.4 Online Stores

9.5 Others



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Flavoured Milk Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Nestle SA

15.2 Danone

15.3 Arla Foods

15.4 Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

15.5 Dean Foods

15.6 China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd



