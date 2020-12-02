Global Fleet Management System Market Report 2020: Focus on Fleet Telematics, Driver Information Management, Vehicle Maintenance Management & Safety and Compliance Management
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Fleet Management System market is currently witnessing double-digit growth and is expected to register a CAGR of around 14% during 2020-2025.
Fleet management (FM) refers to the administration and control of commercial automobiles, including cars, vans, trucks, marine vessels and aircraft. It involves performing functions such as vehicle acquisition, fuel management, vehicle maintenance, driver safety and compliance. FM systems are also integrated with software programs to streamline routine tasks and improve employee efficiency.
They help in managing fuel and maintenance costs, provide real-time access to the fleet, improve the life span of vehicles, increase customer retention rates and driver satisfaction. Owing to these benefits, these systems find extensive application across energy and utilities, automotive, manufacturing, retail, construction, logistics and transport industries.
The increasing adoption of cloud computing systems and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with the transportation industry, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the mining industry that utilizes FM systems to monitor driver behavior, enhance overall safety and reduce maintenance costs, have provided a boost to the market growth.
In addition to this, rapid adoption of wireless technology and advancement in 4G and 5G technologies offering wide area coverage, enhanced productivity, along with quick access and response to the users, are also creating a positive impact on the market. The availability of services, including asset management, two-way communication and customer relationship management, are also resulting in the increased utilization of the FM systems.
Moreover, the implementation of favorable policies to promote smart transport systems, coupled with innovations, such as in-vehicle cameras with telematics compatibility and remote tachograph reporting, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global fleet management system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global fleet management system market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fleet Management System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solutions
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Fleet Telematics
6.1.2.2 Driver Information Management
6.1.2.3 Vehicle Maintenance Management
6.1.2.4 Safety and Compliance Management
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Installation and Integration Services
6.2.2.2 After-Sales Support Services
6.2.2.3 Consulting Services
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 Commercial Vehicles
7.2 Passenger Cars
7.3 Aircrafts
7.4 Watercrafts
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
8.1 Automotive
8.2 Energy & Utilities
8.3 Manufacturing
8.4 Retail
8.5 Transportation and Logistics
8.6 Construction
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 GNSS
9.2 Cellular Systems
11 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
11.1 Cloud-based
11.2 On-premises
11.3 Hybrid
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
- AT&T Inc.
- Geotab
- I.D. Systems
- IBM Corporation
- Inseego Corporation
- Mix Telematics Ltd.
- Omnitracs LLC
- TomTom N.V.
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications
- Wheels Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/an3kuf
