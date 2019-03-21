Global Fleet Tracking Hardware, Software, and Services Markets Report 2019-2024: Market will Reach $85B by Year End 2019 with Substantial Upside Potential

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Tracking Market: Hardware, Software, and Services 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fleet Tracking will Reach $85B by end of 2019, Fleets are Largely Unconnected Today, Representing Huge Upside for the Telematics and IoT Enabled Fleet Management Market

This report evaluates fleet tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystem including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use cases and specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection. The report also analyzes the outlook for fleet tracking market globally and regionally. Quantitative data and forecasts include market segmentation by technology, connection type, range of mobility, location requirements, and by industry vertical from 2019 to 2024.

A sub-set of the overall asset tracking market, the fleet tracking market represents those solutions that leverage various technologies (M2M, IoT, embedded and adjunct devices, on-board and remote computing, etc.) to provide solutions for tracking commercial wheeled or tracked motor vehicles including trucks, trailers, vans, cars, special-purpose vehicles, and other fleet assets. Fleet tracking also includes private cars and trucks used for work purposes.

The broader scope of the fleet tracking market includes aviation machinery (including planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment), railway equipment (locomotive, railcar, and support machinery), and shipping (government/military fleets, tankers, containers, etc.). Roadway and other land-based vehicles often operate in substantially different environmental conditions between industries and businesses. They also have different needs, constraints, and use cases than those of watercraft and aerial vehicles.

While the fleet tracking market has made great strides towards automation and ease of use for the fleet owner, commercial fleets remain largely unconnected today. To minimize the impact of interconnecting a fleet, leading fleet management companies such as Momentum IoT are reducing end-user friction through user-friendly, self-service fulfillment that is transaction based and highly intuitive. This is moving the fleet tracking market from a higher cost and complex marketplace to one that is lower cost and simpler to manage.

Certain leading companies such as Spireon are looking beyond simply fleet tracking for compliance reasons, logistics, and asset monitoring. Data analytics are an important part of value-added fleet tracking solutions. By way of example, data associated with vehicle detention (such as fleet delays at location point of delivery), may be analyzed with data analytics programs to determine potential operational changes ranging from procedures, policies, asset and personnel modifications.

In terms of self-driving vehicles, the author sees autonomous solutions fulfilling the role for what some fleets do today. This will occur initially in the area of shipping/logistics, beginning with short distance and regionally focused operations including food delivery, transportation, self-service errands, and product delivery. By way of example, Kroger has started trialing grocery delivery with an autonomous vehicle solution.

Select Report Findings:

Fleet is rapidly moving to a cloud-based support approach, especially with edge computing

Global fleet tracking market will reach $85B by year end 2019 with substantial upside potential

Largely untapped SMB market that segment represents 66% of the market, but 75% have no telematics

Leading fleet management companies are moving clients towards a transaction-based self-service model

Integrating artificial intelligence algorithms provides opportunities for value-added fleet management services

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Fleet Tracking Overview

2.1.1 Fleet Tracking Functions

2.1.2 Fleet Tracking Systems

2.2 Fleet Tracking Business Drivers

2.2.1 Connected Devices, Equipment, and Vehicles

2.2.1.1 Connected Consumer Devices: Homes, Automobiles, and More

2.2.1.2 Connected Enterprise Assets: Beyond Commercial Fleets

2.2.1.3 Connected Industrial Assets: Special Purpose Vehicles and Equipment

2.3 Fleet Tracking Technologies and Integration

2.3.1 Onboard Vehicle Telematics

2.3.1.1 Presence and Location Determination

2.3.1.2 Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)

2.3.1.3 Command and Control of Enterprise Assets

2.3.2 Fleet Tracking Computing

2.3.2.1 Embedded and On-board Computing

2.3.2.2 Remote Servers and Computing

2.3.2.3 Cloud and Edge Computing

2.3.3 Fleet Tracking Devices

2.3.3.1 Embedded Devices

2.3.3.1.1 Automatic Onboard Recording Devices (AOBRD)

2.3.3.1.2 Electronic Logging Devices (ELD)

2.3.3.2 Plug and Play OEM Devices

2.3.3.2.1 On-board Diagnostic (OBD) Port Enabled

2.3.3.2.2 Other OEM Devices

2.3.4 Command and Control

2.3.4.1 Fleet Management Systems and Solutions

2.3.4.1.1 Asset Management Data

2.3.4.1.2 Personnel Management Data

2.3.4.2 Integrating Big Data Analytics withTracking

2.3.5 Other Technology Considerations

2.3.5.1 Mobility Management and Connectivity Technology

2.3.5.2 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing

2.3.5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.4 Advanced Data Analytics Support of Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.5 Blockchain Technology and Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.6 Autonomous Vehicles



3.0 Fleet Tracking Solution Considerations

3.1 Tracking Vehicle Utilization

3.1.1 Hours of Service

3.1.2 Idle Time vs. Usage

3.1.3 Vehicle Lifecycle Management

3.2 Vehicle Monitoring

3.2.1 Tracking Location and Boundaries

3.2.2 Speed, Acceleration, and Proximity

3.3 Fleet Tracking Data Analysis and Analytics

3.3.1 Monitoring Location and Boundaries (Geo-fencing)

3.3.2 Maintenance and Services Notification

3.3.3 Cargo Safety: Food and Perishables

3.3.4 Logistics and Resource Utilization Optimizing Programs

3.3.5 Real-time and Predictive Business Decision Making

3.3.6 Vehicle and Support Systems Re-engineering



4.0 Fleet Tracking Solutions

4.1 Vehicle Tracking

4.2 Commercial Fleet Tracking

4.3 Autonomous Vehicle Fleets and Tracking

4.3.1 Navigation and Mapping

4.3.2 Machine Vision and Motion Planning

4.3.3 Trajectory Control

4.3.4 Video Camera and GPS System

4.3.5 Traffic Detection and Assistance

4.3.6 Sensing Systems: Ultrasonic, LIDAR, and Others



5.0 Fleet Tracking in Industry Verticals

5.1 Aviation and Aerospace

5.2 Automotive and Transportation Systems

5.3 Government (State and Local)

5.4 Robotics and Drones



6.0 Vendor Ecosystem and Company Analysis

6.1 Vendor Ecosystem

6.1.1 Original Equipment vs. OEM Vendors

6.1.2 Asset Leasing and Lending Companies

6.1.3 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.4 Hardware Providers (GPS, Devices, others)

6.1.5 Software and Application Developers

6.1.6 Service Providers including Fleet Management as a Service

6.2 Select Company Analysis

6.2.1 Azuga Fleet

6.2.2 Blackberry (Radar, QNX)

6.2.3 Carmalink

6.2.4 ClearPath GPS

6.2.5 DriveFactor (or CCC Drive)

6.2.6 Estrack

6.2.7 Fleet Safety Institute

6.2.8 Fleetilla

6.2.9 Fleetistics

6.2.10 FleetManager

6.2.11 FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

6.2.12 Fleetup

6.2.13 Geotab

6.2.14 Globalstar

6.2.15 Go Fleet

6.2.16 GPS Insight

6.2.17 GPS Trackit

6.2.18 GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)

6.2.19 Gurtam

6.2.20 Inseego

6.2.21 IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)

6.2.22 Lojack

6.2.23 Lytx

6.2.24 M2M in Motion

6.2.25 Mix Telematics

6.2.26 Momentum IoT

6.2.27 NexTraq (Michelin)

6.2.28 Omnitracs

6.2.29 Passtime

6.2.30 Pedigree Technologies

6.2.31 Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

6.2.32 Rhino Fleet

6.2.33 Roambee

6.2.34 SafeFleet

6.2.35 Samsara

6.2.36 Skybitz

6.2.37 Smart Path GPS

6.2.38 Spireon Inc.

6.2.39 Sprint Corporation

6.2.40 Teltrac Navman

6.2.41 Tenna

6.2.42 T-Mobile

6.2.43 TomTom International BV

6.2.44 Verizon Wireless

6.2.45 Vodafone Limited

6.2.46 Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

6.2.47 Zubie



7.0 Fleet Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2025

7.1 Global Asset Tracking Market

7.2 Fleet Tracking Market

7.2.1 Fleet Tracking Market Drivers

7.2.1.1 Improving Efficiency and Productivity

7.2.1.2 Reducing Vehicle Investment Risks

7.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Compliance

7.2.1.3.1 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

7.2.1.3.2 Other Regulations

7.2.1.4 Safety and Sustainability

7.2.1.4.1 Location Traceability

7.2.1.4.2 Usage and Maintenance

7.2.1.5 Logistics Optimization

7.2.1.5.1 Tracking and Tracing

7.2.1.5.2 Route Planning and Navigation

7.2.1.6 Additional Connected Vehicle Related Market Needs

7.2.1.6.1 V2X and Collision Prevention

7.2.1.6.2 Other IoT Integration Market Drivers

7.2.2 Fleet Tracking Industry Verticals and Business Types

7.2.2.1 Enterprise

7.2.2.1.1 Commercial Fleets

7.2.2.1.2 Short and Long-haul Trucking

7.2.2.2 Industrial

7.2.2.2.1 Material Handling Vehicles

7.2.2.2.2 Special Purpose Vehicles

7.2.2.3 Government

7.2.3 Fleet Tracking Market Forecasts

7.2.4 Fleet Tracking Market by Non-Roadway Based Vehicle Type

7.3 Fleet Tracking Market by Unit Deployment

7.3.1 Fleet Tracking Unit Deployment by Fleet Management



8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

8.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

8.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

8.3 Automotive Companies

8.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

8.5 Communication Service Providers

8.6 Computing Companies

8.7 Data Analytics Providers

8.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

8.9 Equipment (Asset Tracking) Providers

8.10 Networking Equipment Providers

8.11 Networking Security Providers

8.12 Semiconductor Companies

8.13 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

8.14 Software Providers

8.15 Smart City System Integrators

8.16 Automation System Providers

8.17 Social Media Companies

8.18 Workplace Solution Providers

8.19 Enterprise and Government



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

