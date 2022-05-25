Global Fleet Tracking Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2027: Expanding Beyond Traditional Vehicles, Fleet Tracking Market Solutions are Evolving to Meet Emerging Use Cases

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Tracking Market by Mode (Air, Roadway, Railway, and Water) Fleet Type (Services, Transport, Taxi, Special Purpose), Vehicle Type (Car, Container, Rail, Plane, Ship, Truck, Van), and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This fleet tracking market report evaluates tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystems including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use cases and specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection.

While the fleet tracking market has made great strides towards automation and ease of use for the fleet owner, commercial fleets remain largely unconnected today. To minimize the impact of interconnecting a fleet, leading fleet management companies such as Momentum IoT are reducing end-user friction through user-friendly, self-service fulfillment that is transaction-based and highly intuitive. This is moving the fleet tracking market from a higher cost and complex marketplace to one that is lower cost and simpler to manage.



Certain leading companies such as Spireon are looking beyond simply fleet tracking for compliance reasons, logistics, and asset monitoring. Data analytics is an important part of value-added fleet tracking solutions. By way of example, data associated with vehicle detention (such as fleet delays at the location point of delivery), may be analyzed with data analytics programs to determine potential operational changes ranging from procedures, policies, assets, and personnel modifications.



Other leading companies are leveraging various IoT solutions such as Roambee, which utilizes automated smart sensors and analysis via cloud data analytics to track shipments and inventory on a dynamic basis including real-time location and condition reports. These types of solutions provide a direct benefit to enterprise and industrial customers as well as many indirect benefits across the entire supply chain including producers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and ultimately consumers.



In terms of self-driving vehicles, we see autonomous solutions fulfilling the role of what some fleets do today. This will occur initially in the area of shipping/logistics, beginning with short distance and regionally focused operations including food delivery, transportation, self-service errands, and product delivery. By way of example, Kroger delivers groceries with an autonomous vehicle solution. We see car and drone-based food delivery as the tip of the iceberg as the unmanned vehicle ecosystem evolves with goods transport as a high ROI solution for the autonomous systems market.

Select Report Findings:

Fleet is rapidly moving to a cloud-based support approach, especially with edge computing

Fleets are largely not connected today, representing a huge upside for the fleet management market

Largely untapped SMB market that segment represents 70% of the market, but 57% have no telematics

Leading fleet management companies are moving clients towards a transaction-based self-service model

Integrating artificial intelligence algorithms provides opportunities for value-added fleet management services

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Fleet Tracking Overview

2.1.1 Fleet Tracking Functions

2.1.2 Fleet Tracking Systems

2.2 Fleet Tracking Business Drivers

2.2.1 Connected Devices, Equipment, and Vehicles

2.3 Fleet Tracking Technologies and Integration

2.3.1 Onboard Vehicle Telematics

2.3.2 Fleet Tracking Computing

2.3.3 Fleet Tracking Devices

2.3.4 Command and Control

2.3.5 Other Technology Considerations

2.3.5.1 Mobility Management and Connectivity Technology

2.3.5.2 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing

2.3.5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.4 Advanced Data Analytics Support of Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.5 Blockchain Technology and Fleet Tracking

2.3.5.6 Autonomous Vehicles



3.0 Fleet Tracking Solution Considerations

3.1 Tracking Vehicle Utilization

3.1.1 Hours of Service

3.1.2 Idle Time vs. Usage

3.1.3 Vehicle Lifecycle Management

3.2 Vehicle Monitoring

3.2.1 Tracking Location and Boundaries

3.2.2 Speed, Acceleration, and Proximity

3.3 Fleet Tracking Data Analysis and Analytics

3.3.1 Monitoring Location and Boundaries (Geo-fencing)

3.3.2 Maintenance and Services Notification

3.3.3 Cargo Safety: Food and Perishables

3.3.4 Logistics and Resource Utilization Optimizing Programs

3.3.5 Real-time and Predictive Business Decision Making

3.3.6 Vehicle and Support Systems Re-engineering



4.0 Fleet Tracking Solutions

4.1 Vehicle Tracking

4.2 Commercial Fleet Tracking

4.3 Autonomous Vehicle Fleets and Tracking

4.3.1 Navigation and Mapping

4.3.2 Machine Vision and Motion Planning

4.3.3 Trajectory Control

4.3.4 Video Camera and GPS System

4.3.5 Traffic Detection and Assistance

4.3.6 Sensing Systems: Ultrasonic, LIDAR, and Others



5.0 Fleet Tracking in Industry Verticals

5.1 Aviation and Aerospace

5.2 Automotive and Transportation Systems

5.3 Government (State and Local)

5.4 Robotics and Drones



6.0 Vendor Ecosystem and Company Analysis

6.1 Vendor Ecosystem

6.1.1 Original Equipment vs. OEM Vendors

6.1.2 Asset Leasing and Lending Companies

6.1.3 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.4 Hardware Providers (GPS, Devices, others)

6.1.5 Software and Application Developers

6.1.6 Service Providers including Fleet Management as a Service

6.2 Select Company Analysis

6.2.1 Azuga Fleet

6.2.2 Blackberry (Radar, QNX)

6.2.3 Carmalink

6.2.4 ClearPath GPS

6.2.5 DriveFactor

6.2.6 Estrack

6.2.7 Fleet Safety Institute

6.2.8 Fleetilla

6.2.9 Fleetistics

6.2.10 FleetManager

6.2.11 FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

6.2.12 Fleetup

6.2.13 Geotab

6.2.14 Globalstar

6.2.15 Go Fleet

6.2.16 GPS Insight

6.2.17 GPS Trackit

6.2.18 GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)

6.2.19 Gurtam

6.2.20 Inseego

6.2.21 IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)

6.2.22 Lojack

6.2.23 Lytx

6.2.24 M2M in Motion

6.2.25 Mix Telematics

6.2.26 Momentum IoT

6.2.27 NexTraq (Michelin)

6.2.28 Omnitracs

6.2.29 Passtime

6.2.30 Pedigree Technologies

6.2.31 Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

6.2.32 Rhino Fleet

6.2.33 Roambee

6.2.34 SafeFleet

6.2.35 Samsara

6.2.36 Skybitz

6.2.37 Smart Path GPS

6.2.38 Spireon Inc.

6.2.39 Sprint Corporation

6.2.40 Teletrac Navman

6.2.41 Tenna

6.2.42 T-Mobile

6.2.43 TomTom International BV

6.2.44 Verizon Wireless

6.2.45 Vodafone Limited

6.2.46 Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

6.2.47 Zubie



7.0 Fleet Tracking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

7.1 Global Asset Tracking Market 2022 - 2027

7.2 Fleet Tracking Market 2022 - 2027

7.2.1 Fleet Tracking Market Drivers

7.2.1.1 Improving Efficiency and Productivity

7.2.1.2 Reducing Vehicle Investment Risks

7.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Compliance

7.2.1.4 Safety and Sustainability

7.2.1.4.1 Location Traceability

7.2.1.4.2 Usage and Maintenance

7.2.1.5 Logistics Optimization

7.2.1.5.1 Tracking and Tracing

7.2.1.5.2 Route Planning and Navigation

7.2.1.6 Additional Connected Vehicle Related Market Needs

7.2.2 Fleet Tracking Industry Verticals and Business Types

7.2.2.1 Enterprise

7.2.2.2 Industrial

7.2.2.3 Government

7.2.3 Fleet Tracking Market Forecasts

7.2.4 Fleet Tracking Market by Non-Roadway Based Vehicle Type

7.3 Fleet Tracking Market by Unit Deployment 2022 - 2027



8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

