Global Flexible Displays Markets, Technologies and Applications Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections 2019-2023 with Profiles of AU Optronics, Sony, L3, Solvay and Fujifilm Dimatix

The report provides a snapshot of the market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it. It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies as well as back-end design aspects. Key front-end display emission technologies are explained in context to their suitability for flexible displays. The report also includes a high-level breakdown of the global market for flexible displays.

The report also examines the global market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications by display technologies and geographical regions in sales as well as unit shipments. Finally, the report presents vendor and stakeholder analysis with an overview of the major stakeholder classes engaged in flexible display commercialization.

It also analyses the activities of key players in this domain. For this report, we consider curved displays also as flexible, as they constitute an important milestone in the departure from flat panel displays towards achieving full flexibility.

Over the last few years, there has been significant research investment in the development of flexible display technologies. To manufacture flexible displays, a flexible substrate needs to be used to replace conventional glass substrates. This material can either be plastic or thin glass.



Flexible display technologies offer many potential advantages, such as very thin profiles, lightweight and robust display systems, and the ability to flex, curve, conform, roll and fold for extreme portability. Many of these advantages have been the principal driving force behind much of the effort and resources dedicated to the development of flexible display technology.

This report considers the following applications:

E-book readers and tablets.

Notebooks and PCs.

Mobile phones and smartphones.

Gaming devices and media players.

Automotive and navigation.

Smartcards and other cards.

Signage and billboards.

Retail and logistics.

Wearables and defense.

The Report Includes:

83 data tables

An overview of the global markets for flexible displays and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Snapshot of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies

Insights of present-day display technologies

Understanding of concepts related to implications of flexibility, dynamic interferometry and front-end emission (display) technologies

Profiles of major companies of the industry including, AU Optronics, Sony Corp., L3 Technologies, Solvay and Fujifilm Dimatix

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview of Flexible Displays

Definition

Introduction to Display Components

Present-day Display Technologies

Cathode Ray Tubes (CRTs)

Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)

Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Plasma

Implications of Flexibility

Flexible Back-end Materials: The Thin-Film Transistor Story

Flexible Batteries

Flexible Encapsulation

Flexibility in Substrates

Dynamic Interferometry

AMAX Evaporation Printing

Roll-to-Roll Processing

Market Drivers

Emergence of Flexible Displays Driving the Global Consumer Electronics Market

Increasing Popularity of OLED Technologies

High Durability of Flexible Displays

Growing Adoption of Lithography Technology for Advanced Flexible Displays

Increasing Application of Flexible Displays in the Military Sector

Market Restraints

Low Yields of Flexible Displays

High Cost of Flexible Displays

Complex Manufacturing Process

Chapter 4 Global Market for Flexible Displays by Fabrication Technology

Fabrication Technologies

Global Market Overview

Conventional Fabrication

Roll-to-Roll and Others

Chapter 5 Global Market for Flexible Displays by Printing and Lithography Technology Type

Printing and Lithography Technology

Global Market Overview

Shadow Mask/Vapor Deposition and Other Low-Resolution Technologies

Inkjet Printing

Imprint Lithography

Photolithography

Chapter 6 Global Market for Flexible Displays by Display Type

Display Technology

Flexible OLED Displays

Electrophoretic Display (EPD)

Electrowetting, Cholesteric Liquid Crystal (ChLCD), OLCD and Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for Flexible Displays by End-Use Application

E-book Readers and Tablets

Display Technologies

Printing and Lithography Technologies

Substrate Fabrication Methodologies

Regional Markets

Notebooks and Personal Computers

Display Technologies

Printing and Lithography Technology

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Mobile Phones and Smartphones

Display Technology

Printing and Lithography Technology

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Gaming Devices and Media Players

Display Technology

Printing and Lithography Technology

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Automotive and Navigation

Display Technologies

Printing and Lithography Technology

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Smart Cards and Other Cards

Display Technology

Printing and Lithography Technology

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Signage and Billboards

Display Technologies

Printing and Lithography Technology

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Retail and Logistics

Display Technology

Printing and Lithography Technologies

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Wearables and Defense

Display Technology

Printing and Lithography Technology

Substrate Fabrication Methodology

Regional Markets

Chapter 8 Global Flexible Display Market by Region

Introduction

Americas

Europe , Middle East and Africa

, and Asia-Pacific

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Longevity Dilemma

Delaying Factors

Future Prospects

Stakeholder Categories

Display Makers

OEMs

Back-end Flexibility Specialists

Front-End Emission Specialists

Flexible Battery Developers

Research Institutions

Substrate and Encapsulation Specialists

Glass Manufacturers

Equipment and Process Experts

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Display Manufacturers

Au Optronics

Boe Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.

Lg And Lg Display

Samsung Display

Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics

Visionox

Oems

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Nanolumens

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Back-End Flexibility Specialists

Advantech U.S. Inc.

Flexenable

Flexterra Inc.

Microcontinuum Inc.

Plastic Logic Gmbh

Front-End Emission Specialists

Cambrios

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Kent Displays

L3 Technologies

Liquavista

Nippon Hoso Kyokai

Novaled Ag

Royole Corp.

Universal Display

Wistron

Flexible Battery Developers

Blue Spark Technologies

Imprint Energy

Research Institutions

Army Research Laboratory

Palo Alto Research Center

Substrate And Encapsulation Specialists

Applied Materials

Dupont Teijin Films

Henkel Corp.

Kyodo Printing Co. Ltd.

Materion

SKC Inc.

Solvay

Vitriflex

Glass Manufacturers

Corning Inc.

Schott Ag

Equipment And Process Experts

4D Technology Corp.

Aixtron

Carestream Tollcoating

Fujifilm Dimatix

Novacentrix

Toppan Group

Xenon Corp.

