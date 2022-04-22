Global Flexible Electronics Markets Report 2022-2026 - Huge Developments in Terms of Smart Home and Industry 4.0

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Electronics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market for flexible electronics and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution type, industry, and region. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report explains the current trends in the flexible electronics market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global flexible electronics market.



Report Includes:

37 data tables and 49 additional tables

An overview of the global market for flexible electronics within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall flexible electronics market size, forecasted growth trends and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, end-user industry and region

Understanding of concepts related to implications of flexibility, dynamic interferometry and fabrication technologies

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market

Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape and COVID-19 implications within the consumer electronics marketplace

Company profiles of the major global players, including AU Optronics, E Ink, Konica Minolta, Panasonic and Tekscan

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Evolution of Flexible Electronics

Types of Material

Substrate

Electrode Material

Functional Materials

Market Drivers

Economical Cost of Substrate and Cost-Benefit Advantage of Flexible Electronic Devices

Huge Development in Terms of Smart Home and Industry 4.0

Market Restraint

Complicated Design and Assembly Process

Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Electronics Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution Type

Hardware

Displays

Sensors

Batteries

Circuit Boards

Lighting

Others

Software and Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Industry

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Diabetes Care

Elder Population

Testing and Monitoring

Quality of Life

Medical Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Strategic Analysis

Product Innovations

Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Au Optronics Corp.

Blue Spark Technologies

Brightvolt Solid State Batteries

Buhler

Cubbison Co. (The)

E Ink

Enfucell Flexible Electronics

Ensurge

Flexenable Ltd.

Imprint Energy

Konica Minolta Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Pragmatic Semiconductor

Royole Corp.

Tekscan Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thdzdc

