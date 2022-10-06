Global Flexible Foam Market to Reach $58.89 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.36%

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Foam Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible foam market size reached US$ 43.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 58.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.36% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Flexible foam is a polymer with an open cell structure produced from the reaction of polyols and isocyanates. It has sound absorption properties on account of the cavities, channels, or interstices present in its structure. It also exhibits load-bearing properties as flexible foam can recover from compression once the load is removed and it consequently finds extensive applications as a shock absorber. Besides this, as it is lightweight and durable, flexible foam is employed in the packaging industry across the globe.

Flexible Foam Market Trends:

Flexible foams are used in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of headliners, car seats, head and arm rests, automotive trim, sun visors, motorcycle saddles, interior panels and skins, car and truck fenders, truck beds, energy-absorbing bumpers, and support rings for run-flat tires. They are also used for cushioning in upholstered furniture, mattresses, pillows, sofas, balls, figurines, theatre seat cushions, office chairs, carpet underlay, and shoe soling.

This, in confluence with increasing building and construction activities around the world, represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, polyol, a raw material used in the production of flexible foam, is mainly derived from petroleum, which is a non-renewable resource.

However, vegetable oil-based polyols are nowadays increasingly being used as potential substitutes for petrochemical polyols on account of their sustainability. Besides this, they are readily available and offer easy processing, chemical functionality, and relatively low cost. This, coupled with rising technological advancements, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive industry and increasing research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Polyurethane (PU) Foam

Polyethylene (PE) Foam

Polypropylene (PP) Foam

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Furniture and Bedding

Transportation

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

