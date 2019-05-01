Global Flexible Glass Market to 2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 47% - Key Vendors are Abrisa Technologies, AGC, Asahi Kasei, Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, & Schott
May 01, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flexible Glass Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The flexible glass market will register a CAGR of close to 47% by 2023.
The availability of rolled flexible glass is one of the key factors anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the forthcoming years. Bendable ultra-thin flexible glass is in high demand as it can be rolled easily and used in various applications. In addition, it also offers exceptional physical and chemical properties. Furthermore, rolled flexible glass also offers superior performance, operational benefits, and cost reduction. Such rising use of flexible glass will further drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
Growth in the smartphone industry
One of the growth drivers of the global flexible glass market is the growth in the smartphone industry. The high demand for rigid and flexible displays, the rising number of internet users, and the emergence of dual camera smartphones are expected to propel the growth of the global flexible glass market during the forecast period.
Logistics as a hurdle for the glass industry
One of the challenges in the growth of the global flexible glass market is logistics as a hurdle for the glass industry. The rise in fuel prices increases the transportation costs of glass products, which pose serious challenges to small and medium-sized enterprises that enter into a contract with third-party supply chain companies to transport their products to end-users.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Several glass manufacturing industries in the market are focusing on eliminating waste products through sustainable recycling processes. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Displays - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- OLED - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Photovoltaics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for solar thermal panels
- Growing popularity of wearable technology
- Increased focus on glass material recycling
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abrisa Technologies
- AGC Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Corning Incorporated
- Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.
- Schott North America, Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pijekj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article