Global Flexible Glass Market to 2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 47% - Key Vendors are Abrisa Technologies, AGC, Asahi Kasei, Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, & Schott

The "Global Flexible Glass Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flexible glass market will register a CAGR of close to 47% by 2023.

The availability of rolled flexible glass is one of the key factors anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the forthcoming years. Bendable ultra-thin flexible glass is in high demand as it can be rolled easily and used in various applications. In addition, it also offers exceptional physical and chemical properties. Furthermore, rolled flexible glass also offers superior performance, operational benefits, and cost reduction. Such rising use of flexible glass will further drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview



Growth in the smartphone industry



One of the growth drivers of the global flexible glass market is the growth in the smartphone industry. The high demand for rigid and flexible displays, the rising number of internet users, and the emergence of dual camera smartphones are expected to propel the growth of the global flexible glass market during the forecast period.

Logistics as a hurdle for the glass industry



One of the challenges in the growth of the global flexible glass market is logistics as a hurdle for the glass industry. The rise in fuel prices increases the transportation costs of glass products, which pose serious challenges to small and medium-sized enterprises that enter into a contract with third-party supply chain companies to transport their products to end-users.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Several glass manufacturing industries in the market are focusing on eliminating waste products through sustainable recycling processes. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Displays - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

OLED - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Photovoltaics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for solar thermal panels

Growing popularity of wearable technology

Increased focus on glass material recycling

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abrisa Technologies

AGC Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.

Schott North America , Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



