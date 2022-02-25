Global Flexible Packaging Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible packaging market size reached US$ 124.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 162.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Packaging is often termed as an economical means of providing protection, convenience, containment and compliance to a product during its storage, transportation, display, and usage. Flexible packaging refers to a package made of flexible and easily yielding materials that can be easily molded into different shapes. Flexible packaging is one of the rapidly growing segments of the packaging industry, combining the highest qualities of film, paper, and aluminum foil to provide a wide range of protective characteristics. These flexible packages can acquire the shape of a pouch, liner, bag or overwrap and it can resonate with any type of packaging.

Various applications of flexible packaging in the food industry include packaging of ready-to-eat food items, boil-in-bag pouches, and foods that are often transferred from freezer-to-microwave. Packaging used for freezer-to-microwave type food is resistant to high temperature extremes and is a good moisture-resistant sealant as well. The non-food product applications of flexible packaging include insulation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The market is growing rapidly with flexible packaging ensuring food safety, enhanced value of food products, extended shelf-life, heating and moisture barrier, effective permeability, and ease of use. Consumers are also preferring this packaging type because of its commitment to convenience, aesthetic appeal and durability



Catalyzed by advancements in packaging technology, the global demand of flexible packaging material is exhibiting strong growth. Moreover, the popularity of flexible packaging among consumers has also increased as it is a cost-effective alternative for storage issues, minimizes product wastage along with keeping the food safe and healthy. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry have also been driving the demand of flexible packaging as it provides such industries with a sustainable and recyclable alternative that are based on polymers. Other factors that are currently driving the market include customizing ability, safety assurance, reusability, transparency, reliability, etc



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, Bemis Company, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air, Aluflexpack novi, Bak Ambalaj Sanayi, Constantia Flexibles, Clondalkin Group, Danaflex, DS Smith, Glenroy, Huhtamaki, Printpack and ProAmpac



This report provides a deep insight into the global flexible packaging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the flexible packaging industry in any manner



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global flexible packaging market in 2021?

2. What are the key factors driving the global flexible packaging market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible packaging market?

4. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the product type?

5. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the raw material?

6. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the printing technology?

7. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the application?

8. What are the key regions in the global flexible packaging market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global flexible packaging market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flexible Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.3 Extrusion

5.11.4 Cast/Blown

5.11.5 Film/Laminate

5.11.6 Bag/Pouch

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Printed Rollstock

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Preformed Bags and Pouches

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Plastic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Paper

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aluminium Foil

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cellulose

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

8.1 Flexography

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Rotogravure

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Digital

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Food and Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Cosmetics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Flexible Packaging Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Amcor

12.3.2 Bemis Company

12.3.3 Berry Global

12.3.4 Mondi

12.3.5 Sealed Air

12.3.6 Aluflexpack novi

12.3.7 Bak Ambalaj Sanayi

12.3.8 Constantia Flexibles

12.3.9 Clondalkin Group

12.3.10 Danaflex

12.3.11 DS Smith

12.3.12 Glenroy

12.3.13 Huhtamaki

12.3.14 Printpack

12.3.15 ProAmpac

