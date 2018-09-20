Global flexible packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global flexible packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.







The report predicts the global flexible packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on flexible packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Increased product shelf life and increasing demand for consumer friendly packages and enhanced product protection drives the growth of the flexible packaging market. Moreover, increase in demand from healthcare, cosmetics, food, and beverages and other agricultural products is fuelling the growth of the flexible packaging market. Innovation and technology have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to use fewer natural resources in the creation of their packaging. Moreover, improvements in production processes have reduced water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds. However, stringent government regulations regarding polymer and recyclability of packaging material are likely to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, easy transportation and storage along with sustainable properties as well as expansion of industry for export trading are the factors providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the flexible packaging market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the flexible packaging market followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is attributed due to the large custom base for production and increase in population. Moreover, expansion of E-commerce industry particularly in china, India and Vietnam are anticipated to trigger the industry growth. Moreover, establishment of new manufacturing units by the government of Mexico has resulted in development of new manufacturing facilities in the North American regions. On the other hand, robust growth in the healthcare sector due to the huge demand from the pharmaceuticals is influencing huge demand for flexible packaging over the years to come.



The report on flexible packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global flexible packaging market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global flexible packaging market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered

The global flexible packaging market is segmented on the basis of product, material and end-user industry.



Global Flexible Packaging Market by Product

- Pouches

- Bags

- Wraps

- Others

Global Flexible Packaging Market by Material

- Plastic

- Flexible Foam

- Paper

- Aluminium Foils

- Others

Global Flexible Packaging Market by End-User Industry

- Food

- Beverages

- Pharmaceutical And Medical

- Personal Care And Household Care

- Tobacco

- Others



Company Profiles

- Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

- Mondi Group

- Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

- Sonoco Products Company

- Coveris Holdings S.A.

- Huhtamäki OYJ

- Bemis Company, Inc.

- Sealed Air Corporation

- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

- Amcor Limited



