Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2022: Rising Use in the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Boosts Growth

The market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the rising use of flexible printed circuit boards in consumer electronics, especially smartphones, laptops, displays, and other electronic devices. According to official industrial sources, around 1.5 billion smartphones were sold in the year 2019, due to the rise in disposable income and increasing mobile data connectivity. Countries such as China, India, and the United States are expected to play a significant role in the market growth in the coming years.

According to the data given by the India Brand Equity Foundation, India's consumer electronics and appliance market had reached around US$10.93 billion in the year 2019. Moreover, the market has been expected to reach over US$21.18 billion in the year 2025. China is also expected to play a significant role in the market growth in the coming years. The country has been the largest manufacturer of consumer electronics globally. The adoption of smart technologies has been one of the imperative factors that has been driving the market growth in the country. The increasing emphasis on research and development has been one of the key factors driving market growth.

Increasing demand in the automobile sector

The market has been expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rise in the demand for advanced and new flexible printed circuit boards in the automobile sector. According to the data given by the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, around 92 million vehicles were manufactured and produced in the year 2019, worldwide. Flexible PCBs are used for the safety and improved efficiency of cars.

It is also used in rear LED lights, transmission controls, running lights, and control units. Moreover, flexible and rigid-flexible PCBs reduce and minimize the potential risks that lead to electrical failures. Moreover, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is also expected to surge the adoption of electronics and digital solutions. According to the data given by the International Energy Agency, around 2.1 million electric cars were sold in the year 2019. Moreover, the sales of electric cars also registered a 40% y-o-y surge in the same year. These trends and developments are projected to play a significant role in the market growth in the next few years.

Rising use in the aerospace and aviation sector

The market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the rising usage of flexible PCBs in satellites. According to the data given by Airbus and Boeing, two of the major aircraft producers in the market, over 1,750 aircraft were manufactured by these companies in the year 2019. The increasing aircraft traffic has been expected to play a significant role in the rise in the demand for aircraft, worldwide.

The flexible printed circuit boards are also used in satellites and other aerospace vehicles and solutions. With the increasing spending on the aerospace sector and the rising involvement of private players in this sector, the demand for novel and advanced flexible printing solutions has been expected to surge at a significant rate in the next few years. Space organizations, such as NASA, ISRO, and others, are expected to increase the adoption of flexible PCBs in the next few years.

Segmentation:

By Type

Single-Sided Flex

Double-Sided Flex

Multi-Layer Flex

High-Density Interconnect (HDI)

By End-User Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

Indonesia

Others

