Global Flexible Workspace (Co-Working) Market 2019-2023 with Focus on the UK and USA

Global Flexible Workspace Market with Focus on Co-Working Spaces (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the global flexible workspace market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, volume and segments. The report also provides the analysis of flexible workspace market size in terms of volume for countries such as the US and UK.

The term workspace refers to the place where a company conducts it day to day activity for running the business. A workspace can be a building or a space within a building. The workspace can be a rented/leased space or purchased property of the company. The workspace can be classified in two categories: Traditional Workspace and Flexible Workspace.



Traditional workspace is the conventional workspace in which the workstation is fixed. The flexible workspace allow staff to work from alternate locations and to only work from the office when necessary. The flexible workspace allows the multiple organizations employees to work in a sharing environment.



The flexible workspace can further be classified on the basis of ownership and presence. The ownership category comprised of private and shared flexible workspace. The presence flexible workspace comprised physical and virtual workspace.



The broadly types of flexible workspace are: Collaborative Workspace contain Co-working, Hot-Desk, Touchdown Space; Serviced Office; Manufacturing Space; Virtual Office.



The global flexible workspace market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global flexible workspace market is supported by various growth drivers, Cost Reduction, Variable Property Cost, Uncertain Economic Environment, Uncertain Economic Environment, changing working pattern, etc.

Growth of the overall global flexible workspace market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. IWG Plc., WeWork Cos Inc., Servcorp and Bizspace Ltd (Verde Partners) are some of the key players operating in the global flexible workspace market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Country Coverage

The US

UK



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Workspace: An Overview

2.2 Segmentation of Flexible Workspace

2.2.1 Segmentation of Flexible Workspace On the Basis of Ownership

2.2.2 Segmentation of Flexible Workspace On the Basis of Presence

2.3 Types of Flexible Workspace

2.3.1 Collaborative Workspace

2.3.2 Serviced Office

2.3.3 Manufacturing Space

2.3.4 Virtual Office

2.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Flexible Workspace

2.4.1 Advantages

2.4.2 Disadvantages



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Flexible Workspace Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Flexible Workspace Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Flexible Workspace Market Volume by Countries (The US, UK and Rest of the World)

3.1.4 Global Flexible Workspace Market Volume by Type of Workspace

3.1.5 Global Executive/ Serviced Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

3.1.6 Global Co-Working Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

3.1.7 Global Co-Working Flexible Workspace Market Volume by Countries (The US, UK and Rest of the World)

3.1.8 Global Co-Working Flexible Workspace Market by Type of Members



4. Country Analysis

4.1 UK Flexible Workspace Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 UK Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

4.1.2 UK Flexible Workspace Market Volume by Type of Workspace

4.1.3 UK Executive/Serviced Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

4.1.4 UK Co-working Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

4.1.5 UK Flexible Workspace Market Volume by Region

4.1.6 UK Flexible Workspace Market by Average Desk Rate

4.2 The US Flexible Workspace Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

4.2.2 The US Flexible Workspace Market Volume by Type of Workspace

4.2.3 The US Executive/Serviced Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

4.2.4 The US Co-working Flexible Workspace Market by Volume

4.2.5 The US Co-Working Flexible Workspace Market by Type of Member

4.2.6 The US Flexible Workspace Market Volume by Region

4.2.7 The US Flexible Workspace Market by Average Desk Rate



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Flexible Workspace Market: Players Overview

5.2 UK Flexible Workspace Market: Competitive Landscape

5.2.1 UK Flexible Workspace Market by Number of Flexible Workspace Operators



6. Company Profiles

6.1 IWG Plc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 WeWork Cos Inc.

6.3 Servcorp

6.4 Bizspace Ltd (Verde Partners)



