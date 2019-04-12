Global Flexographic Ink Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Reach US$7.430 Billion by 2024, from US$5.474 Billion in 2018

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flexographic Ink Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexographic inks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% to reach US$7.430 billion by 2024, from US$5.474 billion in 2018.

Flexography is a printing technology that is suitable for printing on coated and uncoated paper materials, non-porous substrates including metallized and paper foils, and plastic films. Evolving flexographic printing owing to its cost effectiveness is driving the flexographic inks market growth.



The convergence of a variety of market drivers ranging from sustainability and environmental impact, cost management and reduction, and brand and product aligning with increased consumer choice is driving the flexographic printing market which in turn is positively impacting the flexographic inks market. These inks are extensively used in the packaging of a number of products such as cosmetics, food and beverages and etc.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are TOYO INK CO. LTD., Sun Chemical, FlintGroup, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, INX International Ink Co., Zeller+Gmelin Corporation, UVitec Printing Ink, Inc., Needham Inks Ltd, and Sakata Inx (India) Private Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Flexographic Inks Market by Type

5.1. Water Based

5.2. Solvent Based

5.3. Uv Based

5.4. Oil Based



6. Global Flexographic Inks Market by Application

6.1. Flexible Packaging

6.2. Corrugated Cardboards

6.3. Labels and Tags

6.4. Folding Cartons

6.5. Pharmaceutical

6.6. Others



7. Global Flexographic Inks Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Toyo Ink Co. Ltd.

9.2. Sun Chemical

9.3. Flintgroup

9.4. Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. Kgaa

9.5. Inx International Ink Co.

9.6. Zeller+Gmelin Corporation

9.7. Uvitec Printing Ink, Inc.

9.8. Needham Inks Ltd

9.9. Sakata Inx (India) Private Limited



