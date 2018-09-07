Global Flight Management System Market Outlook to 2026 - Ease of FMS to Cyber-Attacks and Strict Safety Regulations are Inhibiting the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Flight Management System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flight Management Systems market accounted for $2.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.63 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Growing dependency on Flight Management System, technological advancements in FMS and growth in Airline Industry across the world are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. On the other side, ease of FMS to Cyber-Attacks and strict safety regulations are inhibiting the market. One of the major opportunities in the market is improved technology for heavy data storage and operational efficiency.

Flight Management System is an essential part of airliner's avionics. It is a specialized computer system that computerizes a wide range of in-flight tasks and reducing the workload on the flight. The main function includes in-flight management and flight planning through the utilization of various sensors namely inertial navigation systems (INS) and global positioning systems (GPS).







On considering Air Craft Type, Wide-body aircraft (WBA) segment is used for the transport of commercial freight and cargo and other special uses. It is also called as jumbo jets because of its shape. It accommodates passengers depending on its capacity, as they vary diametrically into small wide air craft and large wide aircraft. The demand for WBA is rising significantly across the globe due to a rise in passenger traffic. The escalating connectivity between the main geographical locations of growing regions and the most developed urban regions has led to a boost in the demand for fuel efficient aircraft in order to reduce the travelling costs. They are highly used in science, research, and the military across the country.





By Geography, Asia pacific is expected to hold large volume due to the increase in aircraft orders as well as deliveries in developing countries such as India and China. As well as low-cost carriers due to the adoption of advanced flight management systems.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:







1 Executive Summary







2 Preface



2.1 Abstract



2.2 Stake Holders



2.3 Research Scope



2.4 Research Methodology



2.5 Research Sources







3 Market Trend Analysis



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Restraints



3.4 Opportunities



3.5 Threats



3.6 Emerging Markets



3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario







4 Porters Five Force Analysis



4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



4.3 Threat of substitutes



4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry







5 Global Flight Management System Market, By Hardware



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Control Display Unit (CDU)



5.3 Flight Management Computer (FMC)



5.4 Visual Display Unit (VDU)







6 Global Flight Management System Market, By Aircraft Type



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Wide-Body (WB) Aircraft



6.3 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)



6.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)



6.5 Narrow Body (NB) Aircraft



6.6 Turboprop aircraft







7 Global Flight Management System Market, By Fit



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Line-Fit



7.3 Retro-Fit







8 Global Flight Management System Market, By Component



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Automatic Flight Guidance Systems



8.3 Aircraft Navigation Systems



8.4 Electronic Flight Instrumentation Systems







9 Global Flight Management System Market, By Geography







10 Key Developments



10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers



10.3 New Product Launch



10.4 Expansions



10.5 Other Key Strategies







11 Company Profiling



11.1 Honeywell International Inc.



11.2 Thales Group



11.3 General Electric



11.4 Rockwell Collins



11.5 Boeing



11.6 Esterline Technologies Corporation



11.7 Universal Avionics



11.8 BAE Systems



11.9 Airbus



11.10 Comac



11.11 Garmin Ltd.



11.12 Navtech, Inc.



11.13 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg



11.14 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa



11.15 Avalex Technologies



11.16 UTC Aerospace Systems



11.17 Sagem



11.18 MOOG



11.19 Jeppesen Inc.



11.20 Becker Avionic Systems









For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dcwt4t/global_flight?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716











SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

