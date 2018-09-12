Global Flip Chip Packages Market 2018-2022: Growing Application of Semiconductor Components in Various Emerging Technologies Such as IoT and AI

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flip Chip Packages Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flip chip packages market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Flip Chip Packages Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of semiconductor devices based on flip chip packaging technology to end-user sectors including communication, computing and networking, industrial, and automotive.

Flip chip is a packaging technology that interconnects chips and package carriers or substrates with conductive bumps. The use of the technology in semiconductor chip packaging ensures a direct electrical connection of face-down electronic dies with organic or ceramic circuit boards using conductive bumps on the chip bond pads.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of fabs. The growing application of semiconductor components in various emerging technologies such as IoT and AI has increased the need for silicon wafers, in turn, increasing the need for more fabs, thus, driving the market's growth during the predicted period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising integration of semiconductor components in automobiles. Semiconductor ICs are being used for several purposes in automobiles such as airbag control systems, GPS, ABS, displays, infotainment systems, power doors and windows, automated driving, and collision detection technology.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rapid technological changes in the semiconductor industry. Rapid technological advances in wafer processing is a key challenge for the vendors in the global semiconductor packaging market.

Key vendors

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Chipbond Technology

Intel

Siliconware Precision Industries

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

