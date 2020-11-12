Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market 2020-2027 - Focus on Offshore Exploration & Production Activities Fueling Market Growth
Nov 12, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Production Storage and Offloading - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the expected to reach $36.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
An increase in deep- and ultra-deepwater oil & gas production and increased focus on offshore exploration & production activities are the major factors propelling market growth. However, volatile oil & gas prices are hampering the development of the market.
Floating production storage and offloading is a floating service that accepts fluids like crude oil, water, and a mass of other things from a subsea and is then detached into crude oil, water, and impurities within the topsides manufacture facilities onboard. These vessels are equipped with hydrocarbon processing equipment for the separation and treatment of fluids via flexible pipelines.
Based on the propulsion, the self-propelled segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it can move without any external propulsion and the transportation cost is lower than the towed FPSOs.
By geography, South America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to modern offshore E&P developments and deepwater oil field discoveries. Brazil is anticipated to appear as a most important FPSO market in this region due to growing oil & gas activities coupled with enough government support.
Some of the key players profiled in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market include Chevron, MODEC, bW Offshore, SBM Offshore, bluewater Energy Services, Teekay, Shell, bP, Exxonmobil, Petrobras, Total S.A., bumi Armada, MISC berhad, Saipem, and Yinson Holdings.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Hull Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Double Hull
5.3 Single Hull
6 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 New-Build
6.3 Converted
6.4 Redeployed
6.5 Dynamic Positioning (DP)
6.6 Single Point Mooring (SPM)
6.7 Spread Mooring
7 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Propulsion
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Towed
7.3 Self-Propelled
8 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Usage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Deepwater
8.3 Shallow Water
8.4 Ultra-deepwater
9 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
9.3 Oil
9.4 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
10 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Ownership
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operator
10.2.1 Large Independent
10.2.2 Leased Operator
10.2.3 National Oil Companies (NOCs)
10.2.4 Small Independent
10.3 Contractor
11 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Storage Capacity
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Small (Below 1100 MBBLs)
11.3 Medium (1100 to 2000 MBBLs)
11.4 Large (Above 2000 MBBLs)
12 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Equipment
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Chemical Injection
12.3 Seawater Injection
12.4 Fuel Gas Treatment
12.5 Crude Oil Separation
12.6 Produced Water
12.7 Nitrogen Generation
13 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Sales Channel
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Aftermarket
13.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
14 Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launches
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Chevron
16.2 MODEC
16.3 BW Offshore
16.4 SBM Offshore
16.5 Bluewater Energy Services
16.6 Teekay
16.7 Shell
16.8 BP
16.9 Exxonmobil
16.10 Petrobras
16.11 Total SA
16.12 Bumi Armada
16.13 MISC Berhad
16.14 Saipem
16.15 Yinson Holdings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecj9mx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets