Global Floor Grinding Tools Market (2022 to 2027) - Scaling Non-Residential and Infrastructural Construction Activities Presents Opportunities

The "Global Floor Grinding Tools Market by Application (Grinding, Honing, Polishing, Burnishing), Floor Type (Concrete, Wood, Marble), Polishing Type (Dry Polishing, Wet Polishing), Region( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report

The global floor grinding tools market size is projected to grow from USD 124 million in 2022 to USD 155 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of the floor grinding tools market is attributed to the high demand in griding, polishing and burnishing applications. Demand for commercial spaces such as offices, shopping malls, educational institutions and retail outlets will drive the demand for floor grinding tools for commercial purposes.



Diamond wings sub-segment under the grinding segment to be the largest application of floor grinding tools



Diamond wings, diamond plates, and polycrystalline diamond (PCD) wings tools are widely used in floor grinding operations. Diamond is considered a super hard material, and diamond tooling has many advantages compared to tools made with common abrasives such as corundum, silicon carbide, and aluminum oxide. The advantages of diamond tools include high grinding efficiency, high wear resistance, and durability.



Dry polishing segment to lead the floor grinding tools during the forecast period



Dry polishing is most widely used because it is faster than wet polishing, environmentally friendly, and more convenient. Compared to the wet polishing, dry offers a shinier finish to the polished floors, and no water is required for the polishing process.



Asia Pacific to be the largest market for floor grinding tools



Emerging economies in the region are expected to experience significant demand for floor grinding tools because of the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward economic development. In addition to this, the growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base. According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific is the world's fastest-growing region in terms of population and economic growth. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and workforce, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven the economy in the Asia Pacific.



