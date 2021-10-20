Global Floor Sealer and Finisher Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - Armstrong Flooring, Diversey, 3M, Sika

Oct 20, 2021, 17:00 ET
The floor sealer and finisher market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% during the period 2020-2026.
Renovation and remodeling are the significant factors driving the growth of the market globally. Advancements in technologies and stringent government regulations toward VOCs and the usage is fueling the adoption of water-based floor sealer and finisher.
Increasing activities in the construction and infrastructure sectors and rising demand for decorative flooring from residential and commercial sector is expected to boost the market growth. Increased residential and commercial construction sectors investments will drive the demand for floor sealers and finishers in China.
High disposable income in developed nations and strict government regulations has fueled the demand for water-based floor sealer and finisher in developed regions such as Europe and North America. The demand for water-based floor sealer and finisher solutions is increasing due to the stringent regulatory environment. With advancements in the chemical industry and rising concern about the impact of solvent-based sealers on the environment, demand for water-based sealers is significantly increasing across the globe.
The robust nature of concrete and low price has pushed the demand for concrete floor sealers and finishers. Over the estimated period, the increasing need for beautiful flooring needs in driveways, garages, sidewalks, courtyards, and parking lots throughout the world is expected to fuel the growth of the industry. Vendors who can cater to the demand for advance and bio-based concrete floor sealers and finishers are expected to witness a growing market share in the upcoming years.
Residential and commercial sectors are the primary revenue generators for the floor sealer and finisher market share. The rising population in the APAC region is boosting residential construction, along with new housing projects by the government. Hence, the demand for floor sealers and finishers in the residential sector is expected to increase in the region. Existing buildings are estimated to represent up to 80% of the stock in some countries by 2030, and retrofits will play a critical role in the industry.
Vendors in countries such as the US and the UK primarily sell their finished products either in B2B brick and mortar stores, directly through distributors, or through their websites and other online channels. With the rising adoption of digitalization, many vendors focus on capitalizing on online opportunities and reaching out to customers directly via online websites and other digital media.
The online sale is growing at a considerable rate. Although a small contributor to the overall market revenue, it is expected to become a significant distribution channel over the coming years.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
Growing penetration of prefabricated building manufacturers, significantly rising retrofit activities, and rising demand for housing units from developing countries are the major factors for the rising demand for floor sealers and finishers products in the European region. The environment-friendly characteristics of water-based floor sealers and finishers are among the most important trends witnessed in the areas to accelerate the floor sealer and finisher market share.
The floor sealer market in Europe is expected to reach USD 0.89 billion by 2026. Several European nations like Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands are estimated to increase residential and housing construction units by 2025 significantly.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The players are competing on various factors such as cost, product innovations, and technology. Armstrong Flooring, Diversey, 3M, and Sika are the key players in the industry. Vendors will boost profitability through efficient production techniques that will minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks in the future.
Cost-effectiveness is a major point of competition among players to gain an edge over other vendors in the industry. Players are expected to create a high online presence to expand their business in the industry.
Key Vendors
- Armstrong Flooring
- Diversey
- 3M
- Sika
Other Prominent Vendors
- asia mortar
- Blackfriar
- Coo-Var
- Durawax
- Fuller Industries
- INO Solutions
- P&G
- Perma
- Rainguard
- Rust-Oleum
- Watco Industrial Flooring
- XO2
- Zep
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Residential Construction
7.1.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction
7.1.3 Public Infrastructural Constructions
7.2 US-China Trade Issues
7.3 Frequently Asked Questions
7.3.1 At what rate the floor sealer and finisher market will grow? What will be the value in 2026?
7.3.2 What factors drive the water-based floor sealer and finisher market?
7.3.3 What makes water-based floor sealers and finishers different from solvent-based ones?
7.3.4 How does the floor sealer and finisher market vary across different regions?
7.3.5 Who are the key players in the floor sealer and finisher market?
7.3.6 What are emerging applications of water-based floor sealers and finishers?
7.4 Industry Expert View on Market
7.5 Value Chain Analysis
7.5.1 Material Suppliers
7.5.2 Manufacturers
7.5.3 Distributors
7.5.4 Application
7.6 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Construction Opportunities in Developing Economies
8.2 Growth in Home Improvement Activities
8.3 Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Public Infrastructure Projects
9.2 Growing Demand from Construction Industry
9.3 Mass Township Projects
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack of Skilled Labor
10.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Key Insights
11.3 Demand Insights
11.4 Vendors Analysis
11.5 Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Application
11.7 Distribution
11.8 Product
11.9 End-Users
11.10 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Solvent-Based
12.4 Water-Based
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Concrete
13.4 Wood
13.5 Terrazzo
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential
14.4 Commercial
14.5 Industrial
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline
15.4 Online
