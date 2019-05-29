Global Flooring Market 2013-2018 & 2019-2024: $250.8 Billion Opportunities in the Residential and Non-Residential Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flooring Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $250.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the flooring market, include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring.

The report forecasts that non-resilient flooring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic tiles in the developing region. The researcher predicts that resilient flooring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its minimal maintenance requirements and high durability.



Within the global flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings. Non-residential flooring is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing construction of office, retail and other commercial buildings.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Some of the flooring companies profiled in this report include Mohawk industries, Shaw industries, Tarkett, Beaulieu International, Dixie Group Inc., Forbo Holding, Interface Incorporation, Armstrong Flooring, and Gerflor and others.

Some of the features of Flooring Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Square Feet) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global flooring market size by end use, and flooring in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global flooring market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global flooring market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the flooring market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Flooring Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Flooring Market by Flooring Type

3.3.1: Carpets and Rugs

3.3.2: Resilient Flooring

3.3.3: Non-Resilient Flooring

3.4: Global Flooring Market by Flooring Type

3.5: Global Flooring Market by End Use

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Flooring Market by Region

4.2: North American Flooring Market

4.2.1: Market by Flooring Type: Carpets, Resilient, and Non-Resilient

4.2.2: Market by Flooring Type: Carpets, Resilient, and Non-Resilient

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential

4.3: European Flooring Market

4.4: APAC Flooring Market

4.5: ROW Flooring Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Flooring Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Flooring Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Flooring Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Flooring Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Flooring Market

7.3.3: Certification

7.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Flooring Market

7.3.5: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Shaw Industries, Inc.

8.2: Tarkett

8.3:Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

8.4: Mannington Mills, Inc.

8.5: Forbo Holding AG

8.6:Mohawk Industries, Inc.

8.7: Gerflor

8.8: Polyflor

8.9: LG Hausys

8.10: Beaulieu International Group

8.11: EGGER Group

8.12: Kaindl Flooring Gmbh

8.13:Kronoflooring Gmbh

8.14: Greenply Industries Limited

8.15: RAK CERAMICS

8.16: The Dixie Group



