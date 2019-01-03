Global Flooring Materials Market 2018-2024: Increasing Global Spend on Construction Activity to Drive Demand
The "Analysis of Global Flooring Materials Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Construction is one of the key industries of the world's leading economies. Rise in construction spends is expected to drive the growth of building materials. Flooring systems are among the key building materials, and include hard and soft floor coverings. Apart from floor coverings, flooring adhesives have also been taken into account and together are defined as flooring materials in this study.
The flooring materials market in this study is analyzed for end-industries including commercial, residential, and industrial construction. The major end-user types are project management companies (PMCs), building owners, and tenants. Major materials involved in the market are resilient, non-resilient, and soft coverings; the materials commonly used in flooring are ceramics, vinyl, laminates, and carpets. Adhesives are selected for an application based on the flooring material. Commonly used adhesives are acrylics, cementitious, and polyurethane (PU).
The flooring materials market currently gains a large portion of its revenues from the residential construction segment that is driven by a robust growth in demand for remodelling as well as new construction due to economic prosperity in various regions. Additionally, a significant growth in development of the commercial construction segment propels the growth of this market in regions such as Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Non-resilient flooring materials dominate the flooring materials market, while resilient flooring is being driven by the growth of luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs).
In the flooring adhesives space, water-based adhesives are gaining prominence due to the increasing need for environmental sustainability and a requirement for low volatile organic compound (VOC) emitting products. APAC is the biggest and the fastest growing region with high potential from the residential, commercial, and industrial construction segment. The market is also impacted by mega trends pertaining to the organizing of events such as World Expo 2020, Summer Olympics 2020, and FIFA World Cup 2022.
The flooring materials market is highly competitive and sees the participation of large and global manufacturers who are primarily established in the developed markets of North America and Europe. The competitive environment in the market is highly skewed towards smaller market participants who are predominantly regional based. However, the larger market participants increasingly engage in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and also smaller companies to acquire new products, technologies, and market shares, due to which the market points towards further consolidation in the coming few years.
The market faces regulatory pressures from organizations such as US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and Conformit Europenne (or the CE Label) that mandate the use of products with lower VOC emissions and call for the elimination of heavy metals. There is an increasing trend of customers moving to water-based flooring adhesives instead of solvent-borne products for want of lower VOC emissions, better specifications, and durability. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency. Customers are increasingly looking for products that are easier to apply, lighter in weight, and regulatory compliant.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation-Flooring Materials
- Product Segmentation-Resilient Flooring
- Product Segmentation-Non-resilient Flooring
- Product Segmentation-Flooring Adhesives
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Flooring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Flooring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Key Technology Trends
- Total Flooring Market-Regulations
- Dynamic SWOT Analysis
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Flooring Materials Market
- Market Share-Flooring Materials Market
- Market Share-Hard (Resilient and Non-resilient) Flooring Market
- Market Share-Soft Covering Market
- Market Share-Flooring Adhesives Market
- Notable Mergers & Acquisitions
6. Product Matrix
- Total Flooring Market-Major Companies
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Robust Growth in Construction Activity in APAC Region
- Growth Opportunity 2-Demand for LVT Driving Product Development
- Growth Opportunity 3-Demand for Ceramic Tiles Driving Adoption of Cementitious Adhesives
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Vertical Market Analysis-Resilient Flooring
- Vertical Market Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Resilient Flooring Industry Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Price Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Resilient Flooring Market by Product Type Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Vinyl Flooring Type
- Vinyl Flooring by Product Type Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Resinous Flooring Chemistry
- Resinous Flooring Market by Product Type Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Industry
- Resilient Flooring Market by End-Industry Discussion
- Resilient Flooring Vertical Market-Key Trends
- Competitive Environment
9. Vertical Market Analysis-Non-resilient Flooring
- Vertical Market Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Non-resilient Flooring Industry Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Price Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Non-resilient Flooring Market by Product Type Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Industry
- Non-resilient Flooring Market by End-Industry Discussion
- Non-resilient Flooring Vertical Market-Key Trends
- Competitive Environment
10. Vertical Market Analysis-Flooring Adhesives
- Vertical Market Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Flooring Adhesive Industry Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Price Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Flooring Adhesives Market by Product Type Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Industry
- Flooring Adhesives Market by End-Industry Discussion
- Flooring Adhesives Vertical Market-Key Trends
- Competitive Environment
11. Vertical Market Analysis-Soft Covering
- Vertical Market Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Price Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Environment
12. North America Breakdown
13. Europe Breakdown
14. APAC Breakdown
15. ROW Breakdown
16. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
17. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
