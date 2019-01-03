Global Flooring Materials Market 2018-2024: Increasing Global Spend on Construction Activity to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Analysis of Global Flooring Materials Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction is one of the key industries of the world's leading economies. Rise in construction spends is expected to drive the growth of building materials. Flooring systems are among the key building materials, and include hard and soft floor coverings. Apart from floor coverings, flooring adhesives have also been taken into account and together are defined as flooring materials in this study.

The flooring materials market in this study is analyzed for end-industries including commercial, residential, and industrial construction. The major end-user types are project management companies (PMCs), building owners, and tenants. Major materials involved in the market are resilient, non-resilient, and soft coverings; the materials commonly used in flooring are ceramics, vinyl, laminates, and carpets. Adhesives are selected for an application based on the flooring material. Commonly used adhesives are acrylics, cementitious, and polyurethane (PU).

The flooring materials market currently gains a large portion of its revenues from the residential construction segment that is driven by a robust growth in demand for remodelling as well as new construction due to economic prosperity in various regions. Additionally, a significant growth in development of the commercial construction segment propels the growth of this market in regions such as Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Non-resilient flooring materials dominate the flooring materials market, while resilient flooring is being driven by the growth of luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs).

In the flooring adhesives space, water-based adhesives are gaining prominence due to the increasing need for environmental sustainability and a requirement for low volatile organic compound (VOC) emitting products. APAC is the biggest and the fastest growing region with high potential from the residential, commercial, and industrial construction segment. The market is also impacted by mega trends pertaining to the organizing of events such as World Expo 2020, Summer Olympics 2020, and FIFA World Cup 2022.

The flooring materials market is highly competitive and sees the participation of large and global manufacturers who are primarily established in the developed markets of North America and Europe. The competitive environment in the market is highly skewed towards smaller market participants who are predominantly regional based. However, the larger market participants increasingly engage in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and also smaller companies to acquire new products, technologies, and market shares, due to which the market points towards further consolidation in the coming few years.

The market faces regulatory pressures from organizations such as US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and Conformit Europenne (or the CE Label) that mandate the use of products with lower VOC emissions and call for the elimination of heavy metals. There is an increasing trend of customers moving to water-based flooring adhesives instead of solvent-borne products for want of lower VOC emissions, better specifications, and durability. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency. Customers are increasingly looking for products that are easier to apply, lighter in weight, and regulatory compliant.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation-Flooring Materials

Product Segmentation-Resilient Flooring

Product Segmentation-Non-resilient Flooring

Product Segmentation-Flooring Adhesives

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Flooring Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Flooring Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Key Technology Trends

Total Flooring Market-Regulations

Dynamic SWOT Analysis

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Flooring Materials Market

Market Share-Flooring Materials Market

Market Share-Hard (Resilient and Non-resilient) Flooring Market

Market Share-Soft Covering Market

Market Share-Flooring Adhesives Market

Notable Mergers & Acquisitions

6. Product Matrix

Total Flooring Market-Major Companies

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Robust Growth in Construction Activity in APAC Region

Growth Opportunity 2-Demand for LVT Driving Product Development

Growth Opportunity 3-Demand for Ceramic Tiles Driving Adoption of Cementitious Adhesives

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Vertical Market Analysis-Resilient Flooring

Vertical Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Resilient Flooring Industry Value Chain

Value Chain Description

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Price Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Resilient Flooring Market by Product Type Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Vinyl Flooring Type

Vinyl Flooring by Product Type Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Resinous Flooring Chemistry

Resinous Flooring Market by Product Type Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Industry

Resilient Flooring Market by End-Industry Discussion

Resilient Flooring Vertical Market-Key Trends

Competitive Environment

9. Vertical Market Analysis-Non-resilient Flooring

Vertical Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Non-resilient Flooring Industry Value Chain

Value Chain Description

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Price Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Non-resilient Flooring Market by Product Type Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Industry

Non-resilient Flooring Market by End-Industry Discussion

Non-resilient Flooring Vertical Market-Key Trends

Competitive Environment

10. Vertical Market Analysis-Flooring Adhesives

Vertical Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Flooring Adhesive Industry Value Chain

Value Chain Description

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Price Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Flooring Adhesives Market by Product Type Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-Industry

Flooring Adhesives Market by End-Industry Discussion

Flooring Adhesives Vertical Market-Key Trends

Competitive Environment

11. Vertical Market Analysis-Soft Covering

Vertical Market Overview

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Price Forecast Discussion

Competitive Environment

12. North America Breakdown

13. Europe Breakdown

14. APAC Breakdown

15. ROW Breakdown

16. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

17. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3d6l4f/global_flooring?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

