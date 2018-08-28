Global Flooring (Wood, Vinyl Sheets and Tiles, Carpets, Rugs, Laminates, and Natural Stone) Market 2018-2022
The "Global Flooring Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flooring market to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Flooring Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of non-resilient, soft cover, and resilient flooring products.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growth of VR technology. The key vendors in the flooring market are increasingly incorporating VR and augmented reality (AR) for a better customer experience. The growth of innovation and technology has helped these vendors offer a virtual experience of their flooring products.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the changing flooring requirements in key industries. The increased emphasis on flooring requirements in key industries such as education and healthcare has contributed to the growth of the global flooring market over the last few years.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rising prices of raw materials. The prices of raw materials used in the manufacturing of flooring products such as wood, ceramics, and vinyl have been on the rise. The rise in prices of lumber has also in turn increased related expenses such as transport and labor costs, impacting the market's growth adversely during the next few years.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Armstrong Flooring
- Forbo Holding
- Interface
- Mohawk Industries
- Tarkett
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global non-resilient flooring market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global soft cover flooring market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global resilient flooring market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Global flooring market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global flooring market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global flooring market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Demand for waterproof flooring
- Growth of VR technology
- Innovations in laminate flooring
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
