Global Flour Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 on Production
Feb 04, 2021, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flour - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flour estimated at US$228.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Wheat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$228.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rice segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $61.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Flour market in the U. S. is estimated at US$61.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Maize Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Maize segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
The 300+ page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- ABF Ingredients
- Conagra Brands
- General Mills
- Goodman Fielder
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Flour Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- Wheat (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Wheat (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Wheat (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Rice (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Rice (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Rice (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Maize (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Maize (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Maize (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
- Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
- Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Animal Feed (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Animal Feed (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Animal Feed (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Non-Food Application (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Non-Food Application (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Non-Food Application (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Flour Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Flour Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
- Flour Market by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Flour Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Flour Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
