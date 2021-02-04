Global Flour Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 on Production

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flour - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flour estimated at US$228.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Wheat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$228.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rice segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $61.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Flour market in the U. S. is estimated at US$61.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Maize Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Maize segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



The 300+ page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABF Ingredients

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Goodman Fielder

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flour Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Wheat (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Wheat (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Wheat (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Rice (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Rice (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Rice (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Maize (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Maize (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Maize (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Bread & Bakery (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Noodles & Pasta (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Wafers, Crackers, & Biscuits (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Animal Feed (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Animal Feed (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Animal Feed (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Non-Food Application (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Non-Food Application (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Non-Food Application (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Flour Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Flour Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Flour Market by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Flour Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Flour Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Flour Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

