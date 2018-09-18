Global Flow Battery Market Forecasts 2018-2023: Market to Witness a CAGR of 28.61% - Rising to $987 Million

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global flow battery market is projected to witness a CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$987.758 million by 2023, increasing from US$218.250 million in 2017.

Flow battery is a rechargeable electrochemical device which converts the chemical energy in the electro-active materials directly to electrical energy, similar to a conventional battery and fuel cells. The rechargeability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and most commonly separated by a membrane.

The market is driven by the more stable and durable performance of the flow batteries as compared to the conventional batteries because the electrodes in flow batteries do not undergo physical and chemical changes during operation (because they do not contain active materials).

In a flow battery there is also inherent safety of storing the active materials separately from the reactive point source. Other advantages are quick response times (common to all battery systems), high electricity-to-electricity conversion efficiency, no cell-to-cell equalization requirement, simple state-of-charge indication (based on electro-active concentrations), low maintenance, tolerance to overcharge and over discharge, and perhaps most importantly, the ability for deep discharges without affecting cycle life.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Kemwatt, Primus Power, Vanadis Power GmbH and Vionx Energy Corporation among others.

Segmentation:

By Type



Redox Flow Battery

Organic Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

Membraneless Flow Battery

By Application



Commercial and Industrial

Utilities

Defense

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Flow battery Market Forecast by Type



6. Global Flow Battery Market Forecast by Application



7. Global Flow battery Market Forecast by Geography



8. Competitive intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Primus Power

SCHMID Group

Vionx Energy Corporation

ViZn Energy Systems

Redt Energy Plc

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Redflow Limited

ESS, Inc

Vanadis Power GmbH

Kemwatt

