Global Flow Battery Market Forecasts 2018-2023: Market to Witness a CAGR of 28.61% - Rising to $987 Million
The "Flow Battery Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global flow battery market is projected to witness a CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$987.758 million by 2023, increasing from US$218.250 million in 2017.
Flow battery is a rechargeable electrochemical device which converts the chemical energy in the electro-active materials directly to electrical energy, similar to a conventional battery and fuel cells. The rechargeability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and most commonly separated by a membrane.
The market is driven by the more stable and durable performance of the flow batteries as compared to the conventional batteries because the electrodes in flow batteries do not undergo physical and chemical changes during operation (because they do not contain active materials).
In a flow battery there is also inherent safety of storing the active materials separately from the reactive point source. Other advantages are quick response times (common to all battery systems), high electricity-to-electricity conversion efficiency, no cell-to-cell equalization requirement, simple state-of-charge indication (based on electro-active concentrations), low maintenance, tolerance to overcharge and over discharge, and perhaps most importantly, the ability for deep discharges without affecting cycle life.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Kemwatt, Primus Power, Vanadis Power GmbH and Vionx Energy Corporation among others.
Segmentation:
By Type
- Redox Flow Battery
- Organic Flow Battery
- Hybrid Flow Battery
- Membraneless Flow Battery
By Application
- Commercial and Industrial
- Utilities
- Defense
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Key Findings of the Study
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Flow battery Market Forecast by Type
6. Global Flow Battery Market Forecast by Application
7. Global Flow battery Market Forecast by Geography
8. Competitive intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- Primus Power
- SCHMID Group
- Vionx Energy Corporation
- ViZn Energy Systems
- Redt Energy Plc
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Redflow Limited
- ESS, Inc
- Vanadis Power GmbH
- Kemwatt
