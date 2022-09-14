Global FLT3 Inhibitors Markets, 2021-2022 & 2032 - Increasing R&D, Pipeline Analysis, Rising Incidences of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Introduction of Novel Products

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FLT3 Inhibitors Market - A Global and Country Analysis: Focus on Commercialized Therapy, Potential Pipeline Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FLT3 inhibitors market is expected to reach $2,061.3 million in 2032 from $400.9 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 14.88% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The global FLT3 inhibitors market growth is expected to be driven by the introduction of novel products, the increasing incidence of acute myeloid leukemia, and the rising research and development investments, among others.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global FLT3 inhibitors market is in the nascent stage. The landscape of treatment of blood cancers with FLT3 positive mutations by novel inhibitory therapeutics is massively growing, with many emerging and legacy companies venturing into the industry with their respective therapeutic portfolio exclusively developed and designed for the treatment of FLT3 mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Through imaging, genetic, and biomarker studies, researchers are gaining a deeper understanding of the biology of AML, which will likely resolve many current problems in FLT3 mutated AML diagnosis and classification.

The current study aims to assess the global FLT3 inhibitors market by focusing on the marketed and potential pipeline therapies. The current market for FLT3 inhibitors is majorly dominated by pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis International AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. Increasing investments in the research and development of drug manufacturing are one of the major opportunities in the global FLT3 inhibitors market.

Impact

The growing interest of the pharmaceutical industry in the therapeutic potential for treating blood cancers with FLT3 positive mutations has been a catalyst for the progress of the global FLT3 inhibitors market. Recently approved products such as Xospata and Rydapt for treating FLT3 mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The recent increase in the number of drug approvals received for treating acute myeloid leukemia with FLT3 positive mutations is considered to have added value to the emerging potential drug development. There are three FLT3 inhibitors approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during 2015-2021. Also, many FLT3 inhibitors are in preclinical or clinical trials, indicating progress toward making an impact in the pharmaceutical industry.

Drug development is more prominent in countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and Japan. Moreover, the presence of major market players such as Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited., Novartis AG, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., and AROG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a positive impact on the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Type 1 FLT3 inhibitors segment represented the largest market share at 96.63% of total commercialized therapies in 2021. However, the Type 2 FLT3 inhibitors segment is anticipated to register a high growing CAGR of 14.63% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The Dovitinib is expected to hold 59.56% of total potential pipeline products in 2032, while Crenolanib and SKLB1028 segment is expected to hold 33.71% and 6.73% in 2032, respectively.

The North America FLT3 inhibitors market was valued at $252.7 million in 2021, and the region is currently the leading contributor to the market. The growth can be attributed to the increased research and development activities in the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the commercialized therapies present in the market, along with potential pipeline products that are in different stages of clinical trials. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of regional analysis based on the presence of FLT3 inhibitors.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global FLT3 inhibitors market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as regulatory and legal activities, product approvals and launches, partnerships and alliances, and other development activities. The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities along with product approvals to strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global FLT3 inhibitors market analyzed and profiled in the study involve drug manufacturers for the treatment of cancer with FLT3 positive mutations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of players operating in the global FLT3 inhibitors market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Recent Developments in the Global FLT3 Inhibitors Market

In March 2021 , Astellas Pharma's Xospata (Gilteritinib) met the overall survival endpoint in the COMMODORE trial of subjects having FLT3 mutated relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

, Astellas Pharma's Xospata (Gilteritinib) met the overall survival endpoint in the COMMODORE trial of subjects having FLT3 mutated relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. In December 2021 , Allarity Therapeutics submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for Dovitinib as a third-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

, Allarity Therapeutics submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for Dovitinib as a third-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In June 2021 , Cullinan Oncology received Investigational New Drug (IND) Clearance from the FDA for CLN-049 to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

, Cullinan Oncology received Investigational New Drug (IND) Clearance from the FDA for CLN-049 to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In June 2019 , Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA for the New Drug Application (NDA) of Vanflyta (Quizartinib) to treat adult patients with relapsed/ refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Cullinan Oncology, LLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.

AROG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Novartis International AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Overview

1.4.1 Introduction

1.4.2 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2021-2032

1.4.3 Types of FLT3 Gene Mutations Involved in AML

1.4.3.1 FLT3-ITD Mutation

1.4.3.2 FLT3-TKD Mutation

1.4.4 Mechanism of FLT3 Inhibitors

1.4.5 Classification of FLT3 Inhibitors

1.4.6 Resistance to AML Therapy Targeted at FLT3

1.4.7 Epidemiology of FLT3 Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia

1.4.8 Role of Companion Diagnostics in FLT3 Inhibitors Market

1.4.8.1 Drug-Diagnostic Co-Development

1.4.8.2 Companion Diagnostic Tests for FLT3 Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia

1.4.8.2.1 LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay

1.4.8.2.2 Dovitinib DRP Companion Diagnostic

1.4.9 Pipeline Analysis

1.4.9.1 By Clinical Phase

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

2.2.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

2.2.2 Marketing Authorization

2.2.3 Post-Authorization Regulations

2.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

2.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Japan

2.5 Reimbursement and Cost Analysis

2.5.1 U.S.

2.5.2 Europe

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

3.3.2 Introduction of Novel Products

3.3.3 Rising Research and Development Investments

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 High Treatment Cost Impacting the Adoption Rate

3.4.2 Disease Relapse in FLT3 Mutated AML

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Massive Scope in Emerging Markets

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Developments and Strategies

4.2.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities

4.2.2 Product Approvals and Launches

4.2.3 Partnerships and Alliances

4.2.4 Other Developments

4.3 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2021

4.4 Growth-Share Analysis

5 Global FLT3 inhibitors Market (by Commercialized Therapies), $Million, 2021-2032

5.1 Overview

5.2 Type 1 FLT3 Inhibitors

5.2.1 Xospata (Gilteritinib)

5.2.2 Rydapt (Midostaurin)

5.3 Type 2 FLT3 Inhibitors

5.3.1 Vanflyta (Quizartinib)

6 Global FLT3 inhibitors Market (by Potential Pipeline Products), $Million, 2021-2032

6.1 Overview

6.2 Crenolanib

6.2.1 Crenolanib for Indication 1 (Newly Diagnosed FLT3 Mutated AML)

6.2.1.1 Safety and Efficacy Results of Crenolanib for Newly Diagnosed FLT3 Mutated AML

6.2.2 Crenolanib for Indication 2 (Relapsed/Refractory FLT3 Mutated AML)

6.2.2.1 Safety and Efficacy Results of Crenolanib for Relapsed/Refractory FLT3 Mutated AML

6.3 Dovitinib

6.3.1 Safety and Efficacy Results of Dovitinib for Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

6.4 SKLB1028

7 Global FLT3 inhibitors Market (by Region), $Million, 2021-2032

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Commercialized Products

7.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Role in the Global FLT3 inhibitors Market

8.3 Key Competitors of the Company

8.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

8.5 Recent Developments

8.6 Analyst's Perspective

