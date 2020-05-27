NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market, By Installation (Greenfield Vs. Brownfield & Revamp), By Type (Dry & Semi-dry FGD System Vs. Wet FGD System), By End User (Power Generation, Chemical & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024







Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Overview

Global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market is forecast to grow from $ 15 billion in 2018 to $ 19 billion by 2024, owing to the enforcement of various laws and regulations that mandate SOx emitting industries to install air quality control equipment in their plants across the globe. Flue gas desulfurization is a technology which removes sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the flue gas emitted by fossil fuel power plants prior to its release into the atmosphere.

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market is growing across the globe, on account of increasing prevalence of airborne diseases, implementation of environmental laws and regulations, and growing concerns over environmental pollution. Increasing demand for FGD systems from chemicals, power generation, cement manufacturing, iron & steel, and various other industries is also expected to fuel the FGD market, globally, during forecast period.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Segment Insights

In terms of type, flue gas desulfurization market is categorized into dry & semi-dry FGD system and wet FGD system. Of the two types, wet FGD system category is anticipated to account for the majority share in the global FGD market during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of wet FGD systems in several industries backed by their high effectiveness in removing SO2 from flue gas.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Regional Insights

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its market dominance and exhibit the fastest growth in the global flue gas desulfurization market during the forecast period, on the back of increasing demand for FGD systems from power generation, cement and metal smelting industries in countries like China and India. Moreover, alarming pollution levels and stringent laws introduced by the governments to curb pollution in the region are also anticipated to aid the Asia-Pacific FGD market growth in the coming years.

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Competitive Landscape

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few key players. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., General Electric Company, Thermax, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Rafako S.A., FLSmidth, and Siemens AG. These companies, through strategic developments, aim at entering new markets and improve their product offerings, in order to consolidate their position in the industry. With increasing number of collaborations between regional and global players, global FGD market is likely to witness further consolidation during forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market size, in terms of value.

• To forecast global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market based on installation, type, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global flue gas (FGD) desulfurization market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market size by using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Flue gas desulfurization system manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Flue gas desulfurization system end-user industries

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Installation:

o Greenfield

o Brownfield & Revamp

• Market, by Type:

o Dry & Semi-dry FGD System

o Wet FGD System

• Market, by End User:

o Power Generation

o Chemicals

o Iron & Steel

o Cement Manufacturing

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Russia

France

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global flue gas desulfurization market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



