Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Report 2021: Manufacturers, Trends & Opportunities, Future Growth
Sep 07, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes details about different types of FGD technologies like dry, semi-dry and wet FGD. It has a detailed analysis on the manufacturers of FGD units, the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market and what will prompt future market growth.
In 2020, the global market for flue gas desulfurization was significantly impacted by COVID-19. Currently, players have hope that COVID-19 vaccine availability will help restore a sense of normalcy. The global market for flue gas desulfurization is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the installation, type and end-user industry.
The market segments of the report are focused on technical aspects of FGD installation in different types of projects, including greenfield, brownfield and revamp. The report also provides a policy and regulatory framework for the installation of FGD units by processing industries. The global market for flue gas desulfurization is also analyzed by global, regional as national statistics. For each segment, the forecast period is 2020 to 2025.
Based on type, the market for flue gas desulfurization is segmented into wet FGD and dry and semi-dry FGD. Wet FGD is expected to dominate the market due to its high SO2 removal efficiency. Wet FGD and dry and semi-dry FGD are further segmented based on region.
Based on installation, the market for flue gas desulfurization is segmented into greenfield, and brownfield and revamp. Greenfield installations dominate the market, as many of the plants are required to install FGD units for the first time.
Based on end-user, the market for flue gas desulfurization is segmented into power generation, cement, chemical, iron, steel and others. The power generation segment is expected to dominate the market, as coal-fired power plants are the major source of sulfur dioxide emission.
The major companies in the global market for flue gas desulfurization are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, General Electric, Doosan Lentjes GmbH, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., RAFAKO S.A., FLSmidth, HAMON, Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corp. and Thermax Ltd., Andritz AG.
The report includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for FGD systems, and corresponding market share analysis by installation, type, end-user industry and region
- A look at the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market
- Discussion of the market opportunities and technical aspects of the FGD installation, policy and regulatory framework for the installation of the FGD units, competitive scenario of the market and environmental sustainability
- Details of competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global flue gas desulfurization market
- Competitive landscape of major industry participants, their R&D activities and company share analysis
- Profile description of the leading market players, including Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rafako S.A. and Thermax Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Flue Gas Desulfurization Material
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Flue Gas Desulfurization
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Installation
- Overview
- Brownfield and Revamp FGD Installations
- Greenfield FGD Installations
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Flue Gas Desulfurization
- Overview
- Global Market for Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization
- Global Market for Dry and Semi-dry Flue Gas Desulfurization
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Overview
- Power Generation Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Iron and Steel Industry
- Cement Industry
- Other Industries
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- List of Market Players
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Aecom
- Andritz Ag
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- Clyde Bergemann Eec
- Doosan Lentjes Gmbh
- Ducon Technologies Inc.
- Flsmidth
- General Electric
- Hamon
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Macrotek Inc.
- Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corp.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Rafako S.A.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Valmet
Chapter 10 Appendix A: Acronyms
Chapter 11 Appendix B: Supplementary Data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3nkbl
