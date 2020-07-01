Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market (2020 to 2025) - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Type (Wet, Dry & Semi-Dry), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), Installation (Greenfield and Brownfield), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for FGD systems stood at USD 18,551 million in 2019 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to reach USD 23,065 million by 2025.



The FGD systems market has shown a positive growth trend over the last few years and is primarily driven by various factors such as stringent air pollution control regulations, rising environmental awareness, and consideration of coal as the most reliable source of energy. However, high initial installation costs, high operational energy requirements, and waste disposing requirements and associated costs are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of this market.

The dry & semi-dry FGD system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the FGD systems market has been classified into wet and dry & semi-dry. The dry & semi-dry FGD systems segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as these are available at cheaper rates as compared to wet FGDs.

The power generation end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as most emerging and developed countries are still dependent on coal for electricity generation. According to the International Energy Agency, roughly 40% of the world's electricity generation and 30% of the global energy supply in 2018 was dependent on coal. The FGD systems market will witness an increase in demand from the power generation industry due to stringent regulations to control sulfur emissions from plants that use coal for power generation. Organizations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency and the European Committee for Standardization have defined stringent regulations pertaining to emissions from coal-based power plants.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the FGD systems market during the forecast period.



The FGD systems market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Key factors responsible for the adoption of wet FGD technology in the Asia Pacific region are government regulations for emission control, an increase in electricity demand, growth in reagent and equipment replacement market, and an increase in the number of coal-fired power plants.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Global FGD System Market

4.2 Global FGD System Market, by Type

4.3 Global FGD System Market, by Installation

4.4 Global FGD System Market, by Application

4.5 Global FGD System Market, by Region

4.6 Asia-Pacific FGD System Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Droc Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Case Study Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact

7 FGD System Market, Emission Control Regulations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sulfur Control Regulations, by Region

7.2.1 Asia Pacific

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 North America

7.3 Conclusion

8 FGD System Market, by Installation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Greenfield

8.3 Brownfield

9 FGD System Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wet FGD System

9.2.1 Limestone Based

9.2.2 Seawater Based

9.2.3 Others

9.3 Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System

10 FGD System Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Power Generation

10.3 Chemical

10.4 Iron & Steel

10.5 Cement Manufacturing

10.6 Others

11 FGD System Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.3 India

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.5 Australia & New Zealand

11.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.3 North America

11.3.1 US

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.3 Mexico

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.2 UK

11.4.3 France

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Rest of Europe

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Uae

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 Kuwait

11.6.5 Oman

11.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.4 Key Market Developments

12.4.1 New Contracts/Agreements

12.4.2 Expansions

12.4.3 New Product/Technology Developments

12.4.4 Mergers/Joint Ventures & Acquisitions, 2016-2020

13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.1.1 Market Share/Ranking

13.1.2 Product Footprint

13.1.3 Star

13.1.4 Merging Leader

13.1.5 Pervasive

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.3 Company Profiles

13.3.1 Introduction

13.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ltd.

13.3.3 General Electric

13.3.4 Doosan Lentjes

13.3.5 Babcock & Wilcox Company

13.3.6 Rafako

13.3.7 Andritz

13.3.8 Hamon Corporation

13.3.9 Flsmidth & Co. A/S

13.3.10 Siemens Ag

13.3.11 Thermax Ltd.

13.3.12 Marsulex Environmental Technologies

13.3.13 Clyde Bergemann Power Group International Ltd.

13.3.14 Ducon Technologies

13.3.15 Chiyoda Corporation

13.3.16 China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.

13.3.17 Burns & Mcdonnell

13.3.18 Lonjing Environment Technology Co. Ltd.

13.3.19 Lab SA

13.3.20 Valmet

13.3.21 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.3.22 Macrotek Inc.

13.3.23 Aecom

13.3.24 PPEL

13.3.25 Beijing Guodian Longyuan Environmental Engineering Co.

13.3.26 Alstom S.A.

13.3.27 Kc Cottrell Vietnam Co.,Ltd.

13.3.28 China Everbright International Limited

13.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.5 Startup/SME Profiles

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymqnff

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

