Global Fluid Loss Additive Markets Report 2020-2025: Increase in Shale Gas Exploration & Increasing Investments in the Latest and Unconventional Drilling Technologies

The market for fluid loss additive is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% globally during the forecast period



The major factors driving the market studied are the increase in the production and exploration of shale gas and increasing investments in the latest and unconventional drilling technologies. On the flip side, the growing demand for electrical vehicles and harmful impact on the environment are hindering the growth of the market.



The drilling fluid application is expected to dominate the global fluid loss additive market over the forecast period. The North American region represents the largest market, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as the United States and Canada.



Key Market Trends



Drilling Fluid Application to Dominate the Market



The fluid loss additives market is driven mainly by increasing shale gas production. The rising global demand for energy is a major factor contributing to the increasing shale oil and shale gas production.

As the fluid loss additives play a key role in drilling and cementing of well, the rising crude and shale oil production is expected to boost the demand for these additives during the forecast period.

Evolution and adoption of advanced technologies allowed extensive exploration activities to be carried out for non-oil sources, such as coal bed methane, shale gas, and several other unconventional resources.

These exploration and production activities require advanced technologies, such as multi-stage hydraulic fracturing of horizontal wells. These tasks are accomplished with the help of different formulated drilling fluids that help in the maintenance of pump pressure and wellbore stable, and to avoid corrosion and friction.

Additionally, the increasing shale gas exploration in the United States is increasing drilling fluid applications, hence, driving the fluid loss additives market.

North America Region to Dominate the Market



The North American fluid loss additives market is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the period. The increasing consumption of well stimulation chemicals has a significant impact on the growth of shale oil and gas developments in North America.

The United States is the largest producer of natural gas globally, and it has made hefty investments in unconventional drilling technologies, such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, where fluid loss additives have a major role to play.

is the largest producer of natural gas globally, and it has made hefty investments in unconventional drilling technologies, such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, where fluid loss additives have a major role to play. The rising exploration in shale oil and gas reserves led to higher consumption of higher volumes of fluid loss additives.

Advancements in horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing, availability of water for fracturing, and mineral rights licensing are some of the factors contributing to the swift development of crude oil reserves in the North American region.

In 2019, the natural gas production in the United States grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, showing a 10% rise over gas produced in 2018.

grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, showing a 10% rise over gas produced in 2018. The above-mentioned factors are expected to surge the consumption of fluid loss additives in North America during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global fluid loss additives market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Clariant, Solvay, and Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Shale Gas Exploration

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in the Latest and Unconventional Drilling Technologies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.2.2 Harmful Impact on Environment

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Additive Type

5.1.1 Synthetic

5.1.2 Natural

5.1.3 Synthetically Modified Natural

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Drilling Fluid

5.2.2 Cement Slurry

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Clariant

6.4.3 Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Limited

6.4.4 Halliburton

6.4.5 Kemira OYJ

6.4.6 Newpark Resources Inc.

6.4.7 Nouryon

6.4.8 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancements in Horizontal Drilling and Hydraulic Fracturing

7.2 Other Opportunities



