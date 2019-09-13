Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Outlook 2019
This outlook analyzes the global fluid power equipment market in detail from 2015 to 2018 and provides the outlook for 2019. It examines the various product segments, end-user industries, and market shares, and offers a competitive analysis of the global market participants.
Research Scope
This study examines the key product segments, application segments, and end-user industries in each region, and provides forecasts for 2019 by end-user industry, product segments, and individual regions. In addition, it also highlights the key fluid power trends to watch for, key end-user trends, and investment patterns in the major end-user industries.
This outlook also examines future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. In this research service, the publisher's analysts examine the following product segments and end-user industries:
Following several years of decline owing to the oil and gas downturn and the knock-on effects on surrounding industries, the fluid power equipment market has demonstrated a strong recovery in the last few years. While economic sentiment has remained positive, recent geopolitical events threaten to dampen global economic prospects with an imminent slowdown.
The commoditization of fluid power product equipment adds to the price pressure, which is already getting strained due to supply chain constraints, the trade war, and the presence of low-cost manufacturers. However, increased focus on energy-efficient products and technological advancement are expected to help manufacturers differentiate their solutions. North America, home to the largest economy in the world, continues to go from strength to strength in the oil and gas industry, as well as, in the off-highway vehicle sector.
Similarly, Asia-Pacific, which is home to the two fastest-growing major economies in the world, is another key growth engine for this market due to the rising wealth in the region and the growth of the manufacturing sector. The Chinese Government's One Belt One Road Policy' is expected to continue to spur investments in infrastructure and logistics, driving growth in the construction and material handling sectors, while in the long-term, Made in China initiative will continue to push China in the direction of self-sufficiency for its technology needs. With greater penetration of smart solutions across key end-user sectors, the threat posed by electrification is also expected to be mitigated to some extent.
As some industries are expected to experience a significant slowdown in 2019, technological differentiation is the key to navigating the market slowdown successfully and emerging stronger for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings - Key Highlights of 2018
- Top Short-term Trends
- Top Medium- and Long-term Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Regional Revenue Snapshot
- Market Share Analysis - Hydraulics
- Market Share Analysis - Pneumatics
- End-user Industry Outlook
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions - Hydraulics
- Market Segmentation - Hydraulics
- End-user Segmentation - Hydraulics
- Market Definitions - Pneumatics
- Market Segmentation - Pneumatics
- End-user Segmentation - Pneumatics
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019
- Top Global Economic Trends in 2018
- Top Global Economic Predictions for 2019
- Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
4. Global Fluid Power Outlook for 2019
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Fluid Power Outlook 2019 - Regional Split
- Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - Regional Split
- Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - End-user Industry Split
- Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - Product Segment Split
- Market Shares - Global
- Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - Regional Split
- Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - End-user Industry Split
- Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - Product Segment Split
- Market Shares - Global
5. Key Fluid Power Trends to Watch
- Widespread Adoption of 3D printing
- Component and Enterprise IIoT Implementation
- Leak-detection Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency
- Hybridization Theme to Continue in the Long Term
- Digital Twin for Enhanced Operational Visibility
- Shift From Product-based to Outcome-based Business Models
- Mandatory Industrial Cybersecurity
- Robotics Adoption to Increase Across the Manufacturing Sector
- Operational Consulting to Enable Digital Transformation
- Increase in Cloud-based Deployments Within Manufacturing
6. End-user Trends
- Construction - Key Trends
- Construction - Investments
- Agriculture - Key Trends
- Agriculture - Investments
- Material Handling - Key Trends
- Material Handling - Investments
- Oil and Gas - Key Trends
- Oil and Gas - Investments
- Aerospace and Defense - Key Trends
- Aerospace and Defense - Investments
- Machine Tools - Key Trends
- Machine Tools - Investments
- Hydraulic Press - Key Trends
- Hydraulic Press - Investments
- Plastics - Key Trends
- Plastics - Investments
- Renewable Energy - Key Trends
- Renewable Energy - Investments
- Automotive - Key Trends
- Automotive - Investments
- Food Processing and Packaging - Key Trends
- Food Processing and Packaging - Investments
- Semiconductor and Electronics - Key Trends
- Semiconductor and Electronics - Investments
- Life Sciences - Key Trends
- Life Sciences - Investments
7. Regional Outlook for 2019 - Hydraulics
- End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - North America
- Product Segment Outlook 2019 - North America
- Market Shares - North America
- End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - EMEA
- Product Segment Outlook 2019 - EMEA
- Market Shares - EMEA
- End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - APAC
- Product Segment Outlook 2019 - APAC
- Market Shares - APAC
- End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - ROW
- Product Segment Outlook 2019 - ROW
- Market Shares - ROW
8. Regional Outlook for 2019 - Pneumatics
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Creating Value Through Smart Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Invest in Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Made in China 2025'
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Key Conclusions
