Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Outlook 2019

This outlook analyzes the global fluid power equipment market in detail from 2015 to 2018 and provides the outlook for 2019. It examines the various product segments, end-user industries, and market shares, and offers a competitive analysis of the global market participants.

Research Scope

This study examines the key product segments, application segments, and end-user industries in each region, and provides forecasts for 2019 by end-user industry, product segments, and individual regions. In addition, it also highlights the key fluid power trends to watch for, key end-user trends, and investment patterns in the major end-user industries.

This outlook also examines future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. In this research service, the publisher's analysts examine the following product segments and end-user industries:

Following several years of decline owing to the oil and gas downturn and the knock-on effects on surrounding industries, the fluid power equipment market has demonstrated a strong recovery in the last few years. While economic sentiment has remained positive, recent geopolitical events threaten to dampen global economic prospects with an imminent slowdown.

The commoditization of fluid power product equipment adds to the price pressure, which is already getting strained due to supply chain constraints, the trade war, and the presence of low-cost manufacturers. However, increased focus on energy-efficient products and technological advancement are expected to help manufacturers differentiate their solutions. North America, home to the largest economy in the world, continues to go from strength to strength in the oil and gas industry, as well as, in the off-highway vehicle sector.

Similarly, Asia-Pacific, which is home to the two fastest-growing major economies in the world, is another key growth engine for this market due to the rising wealth in the region and the growth of the manufacturing sector. The Chinese Government's One Belt One Road Policy' is expected to continue to spur investments in infrastructure and logistics, driving growth in the construction and material handling sectors, while in the long-term, Made in China initiative will continue to push China in the direction of self-sufficiency for its technology needs. With greater penetration of smart solutions across key end-user sectors, the threat posed by electrification is also expected to be mitigated to some extent.

As some industries are expected to experience a significant slowdown in 2019, technological differentiation is the key to navigating the market slowdown successfully and emerging stronger for the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings - Key Highlights of 2018

Top Short-term Trends

Top Medium- and Long-term Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Regional Revenue Snapshot

Market Share Analysis - Hydraulics

Market Share Analysis - Pneumatics

End-user Industry Outlook

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Definitions - Hydraulics

Market Segmentation - Hydraulics

End-user Segmentation - Hydraulics

Market Definitions - Pneumatics

Market Segmentation - Pneumatics

End-user Segmentation - Pneumatics

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019

Top Global Economic Trends in 2018

Top Global Economic Predictions for 2019

Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies

Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies

World GDP Growth Snapshot

World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

4. Global Fluid Power Outlook for 2019

Market Engineering Measurements

Fluid Power Outlook 2019 - Regional Split

Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - Regional Split

Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - End-user Industry Split

Hydraulics Outlook 2019 - Product Segment Split

Market Shares - Global

Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - Regional Split

Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - End-user Industry Split

Pneumatics Outlook 2019 - Product Segment Split

Market Shares - Global

5. Key Fluid Power Trends to Watch

Widespread Adoption of 3D printing

Component and Enterprise IIoT Implementation

Leak-detection Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency

Hybridization Theme to Continue in the Long Term

Digital Twin for Enhanced Operational Visibility

Shift From Product-based to Outcome-based Business Models

Mandatory Industrial Cybersecurity

Robotics Adoption to Increase Across the Manufacturing Sector

Operational Consulting to Enable Digital Transformation

Increase in Cloud-based Deployments Within Manufacturing

6. End-user Trends

Construction - Key Trends

Construction - Investments

Agriculture - Key Trends

Agriculture - Investments

Material Handling - Key Trends

Material Handling - Investments

Oil and Gas - Key Trends

Oil and Gas - Investments

Aerospace and Defense - Key Trends

Aerospace and Defense - Investments

Machine Tools - Key Trends

Machine Tools - Investments

Hydraulic Press - Key Trends

Hydraulic Press - Investments

Plastics - Key Trends

Plastics - Investments

Renewable Energy - Key Trends

Renewable Energy - Investments

Automotive - Key Trends

Automotive - Investments

Food Processing and Packaging - Key Trends

Food Processing and Packaging - Investments

Semiconductor and Electronics - Key Trends

Semiconductor and Electronics - Investments

Life Sciences - Key Trends

Life Sciences - Investments

7. Regional Outlook for 2019 - Hydraulics

End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - North America

Product Segment Outlook 2019 - North America

Market Shares - North America

End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - EMEA

Product Segment Outlook 2019 - EMEA

Market Shares - EMEA

End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - APAC

Product Segment Outlook 2019 - APAC

Market Shares - APAC

End-user Industry Outlook 2019 - ROW

Product Segment Outlook 2019 - ROW

Market Shares - ROW

8. Regional Outlook for 2019 - Pneumatics

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Creating Value Through Smart Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Invest in Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Made in China 2025'

2025' Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Conclusions



