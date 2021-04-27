Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Report 2020: Growth Opportunities - Additive Manufacturing, IIoT and Digital Twins, Virtual Field Services, Material Handling Robots

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Affected by the Steep Decline in Oil Prices due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Global Fluid Power Equipment Market is Gradually Recovering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Owing to the US-China trade war and the global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global fluid power equipment market is projected to face a sharp revenue contraction in 2020.

Key end users, including oil and gas, aerospace and defense, and construction, are experiencing unprecedented declines due to the pandemic. The imposition of national lockdowns, travel bans, and the widespread stagnation of industrial activities have subdued the demand outlook for fluid power equipment.

The global pumps and motors market is expected to experience a 4-5% revenue decline. Globally, macroeconomic factors such as negative GDP growth in developed countries and low purchasing managers' index (PMI) indicate a tightening of overall market spend on fluid power equipment.



While the North American market will be significantly affected by a prolonged healthcare crisis and the effects of the US-China standoff, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to recover by the end of 2020, after a slump in the first 2 quarters of the year. Despite the negative growth being seen across multiple end-user industries, life science was able to record double-digit growth.

This was mainly driven by the need to meet the explosive demand for motors, actuators, and valves for ventilators and medical equipment. In addition, sustained demand from essential industries such as food and beverage, as well as the plastics and the chemicals industries, helped to assuage the overall impact of the COVID-19-induced revenue decline.



The growing adoption of digital technologies and the shift to hybridization are expected to accelerate after the pandemic abates (mainly due to the proliferation of automation and control). As end users focus on reducing overall operational footprint, the adoption of robots across manufacturing floors will open up new opportunities for market participants.

As fluid power equipment is crucial to the implementation of smart manufacturing systems, the need for technology-as-a-service and equipment-as-a-service models will increase. Virtual field services and digital workforce technologies will help the market recover and adapt to the current environment.



Key Issues Addressed

Which key factors will impact the global fluid power equipment market in 2020?

What trends will shape the market in 2020?

How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect overall end-user demand in 2020? What are the key end-user trends?

What does the competitive environment look like? Who are the key market participants?

What are the growth opportunities in this market?

What are the key projections for the hydraulics and the pneumatics segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions for 2020

Top Trends for 2020

Revenue Forecast for 2019 and 2020

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Definitions, Scope, and Segmentation

Market Definitions

Market Definitions - Hydraulic Equipment Segment

End-user Segmentation - Hydraulic Equipment Segment

Market Definitions - Pneumatic Equipment Segment

End-user Segmentation - Pneumatic Equipment Segment

Market Segmentation

3. Global Economic Outlook for 2020

Global Economic Outlook

4. Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Outlook for 2020

Global Fluid Power Equipment Outlook

Total Fluid Power Equipment Market - Sales by Region in 2019 and 2020

Hydraulic Equipment Segment - Sales by Region in 2019 and 2020

Hydraulic Equipment Segment - Sales by End Users in 2019 and 2020

Hydraulic Equipment Segment - Sales by Product Type in 2019 and 2020

2019 Market Share - Hydraulic Equipment Segment

Pneumatic Equipment Segment - Sales by Region in 2019 and 2020

Pneumatic Equipment Segment - Sales by End Users in 2019 and 2020

Pneumatic Equipment Segment - Sales by Product Type in 2019 and 2020

2019 Market Share - Pneumatic Equipment Segment

5. Key Trends to Watch

Construction Industry - Investment Outlook

Agriculture Industry - Investment Outlook

Material Handling Industry - Investment Outlook

Aerospace and Defense Industry - Investment Outlook

Oil and Gas Industry - Investment Outlook

Machine Tools Industry - Investment Outlook

Plastics Industry - Investment Outlook

Automotive Industry - Investment Outlook

Food Processing and Packaging Industry - Investment Outlook

Life Science Industry - Investment Outlook

6. Regional Outlook for 2020 - Hydraulic Equipment Segment

End-user Outlook 2020 - North America

Product Type Outlook 2020 - North America

Market Share - North America

End-user Outlook 2020 - EMEA

Product Type Outlook 2020 - EMEA

Market Share - EMEA

End-user Outlook 2020 - APAC

Product Type Outlook 2020 - APAC

Market Share - APAC

End-user Outlook 2020 - RoW

Product Type Outlook 2020 - RoW

Market Share - RoW

7. Regional Outlook for 2020 - Pneumatic Equipment Segment

End-user Outlook 2020 - North America

Product Type Outlook 2020 - North America

Market Share - North America

End-user Outlook 2020 - EMEA

Product Type Outlook 2020 - EMEA

Market Share - EMEA

End-user Outlook 2020 - APAC

Product Type Outlook 2020 - APAC

Market Share - APAC

End-user Outlook 2020 - RoW

Product Type Outlook 2020 - RoW

Market Share - RoW

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electro-Hydraulic and Precision Technology in Agriculture

Growth Opportunity 2 - Material Handling Robots

Growth Opportunity 3 - Virtual Field Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Integration of IIoT and Digital Twins

Growth Opportunity 5 - Additive Manufacturing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Conclusions and Future Outlook - Total Fluid Power Equipment Market

Key Conclusions for 2020

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

