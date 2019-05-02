Global Fluorocarbon Coating Markets to 2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - AGC, Arkema, Daikin Industries, Kansai Paint, Solvay, & The Chemours Company

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluorocarbon Coating Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fluorocarbon coating market will register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2023.

Rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China will foster market growth during the forecast period. Growing construction activities coupled with the rising demand for vehicles in the country are expected to proliferate the market growth during the forecast period. Fluorocarbons are increasingly being used in engine components for preventing corrosion and protecting vehicles from exposure to external elements. In addition, increasing vehicle production in China will further drive the demand for fluorocarbon coating market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China

One of the growth drivers of the global fluorocarbon coating market is the rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China. The growing construction activities and increasing automotive production in China are expected to see an upsurge in demand for fluorocarbon coating.

The shortfall of coating-based fluoropolymers



One of the challenges in the growth of the global fluorocarbon coating market is the shortfall of coating-based fluoropolymers. The acute shortage of coating-based fluoropolymers is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Various manufacturing companies are increasing their production capacities to leverage growing demand from end-user industries. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



