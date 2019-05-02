Global Fluorocarbon Coating Markets to 2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - AGC, Arkema, Daikin Industries, Kansai Paint, Solvay, & The Chemours Company
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluorocarbon Coating Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fluorocarbon coating market will register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2023.
Rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China will foster market growth during the forecast period. Growing construction activities coupled with the rising demand for vehicles in the country are expected to proliferate the market growth during the forecast period. Fluorocarbons are increasingly being used in engine components for preventing corrosion and protecting vehicles from exposure to external elements. In addition, increasing vehicle production in China will further drive the demand for fluorocarbon coating market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China
One of the growth drivers of the global fluorocarbon coating market is the rising demand for fluorocarbon coating in China. The growing construction activities and increasing automotive production in China are expected to see an upsurge in demand for fluorocarbon coating.
The shortfall of coating-based fluoropolymers
One of the challenges in the growth of the global fluorocarbon coating market is the shortfall of coating-based fluoropolymers. The acute shortage of coating-based fluoropolymers is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Various manufacturing companies are increasing their production capacities to leverage growing demand from end-user industries. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- PTFE - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PVDF - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- FEP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- FEVE - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Waterborne - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in fluoropolymer prices
- Capacity expansion by key manufacturers
- Growing medical devices market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Arkema
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.
- Solvay
- The Chemours Company
PART 15: APPENDIX
