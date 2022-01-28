Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market (2021 to 2026) - Emerging Market for Melt Extrusion Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluoropolymer Tubing Market by Material (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, ETFE) Application (Medical, Semiconductor, Energy, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Fluid Management, General Industrial) Form Factor, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluoropolymer tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 513 million in 2021 to USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026.

The market is driven by various factors, such as aging population, rising demand for semiconductor microchips, new applications of fluoropolymer tubing, such as solar panels & electric vehicles (EVs), high growth in end-use industries, and industrialization in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the increasing demand for fluoropolymer tubing in the medical industry, and technical advancements in medical technologies is expected to drive the demand for fluoropolymer tubing. However, high cost of fluoropolymers materials, and environmental sustainability restricts the growth of the market.

Rising geriatric population is driving the demand for fluoropolymer tubing in the medical industry.

The fluoropolymer tubing market in Asia Pacific countries such as India, Japan and China is expected to witness high growth, owing to rise in geriatric population, improving healthcare system, and increasing average life expectancy. Additionally, Asia Pacific is growing at a fast rate with its medical devices and semiconductor production. Countries such as China and Japan are focusing on the development of medical electronics and robotics for minimum invasive surgeries. This demographic trend will increase the demand for portable, lightweight medical devices, and fluoropolymer tubing which is expected to increase the growth rate in Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.

Rising production of electric vehicles to fuel the demand for fluoropolymer tubing in automotive industry.

The fluoropolymer tubing market is expected to witness growing demand from automotive industry due to the rising production of electric vehicles owing to the global emission reduction targets, government initiatives, and changing consumer behavior toward the adaptability of EVs. Automotive manufactures such as Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation announced that they would be investing USD 11.4 billion on new production sites of EVs and batteries in Tennessee and Kentucky. Such factors are expected to boost the demand for fluoropolymer tubing in the automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for fluoropolymer tubing in 2020.

The fluoropolymer tubing market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to rising industrialization, growing end-use industries, and aging population. The demand for fluoropolymer tubing in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India, are rising, owing to the development of healthcare facilities, government investment in semiconductor production, and automotive industry. China has the fastest-growing automobile market globally. Government of India is planning to introduce production-linked incentive plans to increase the manufacturing of semiconductors in the country. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for fluoropolymer tubing during the forecast period in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Fluoropolymer Tubing Market

4.2 North America: Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Application and Country, 2020

4.3 Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Type

4.4 Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Application

4.5 Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Fluoropolymer Tubing in the Solar Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles (Evs)

5.2.1.4 High Growth in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.5 Industrialization in Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Fluoropolymers Than That of Conventional Materials

5.2.2.2 Environmental Sustainability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Emerging Market for Melt Extrusion

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Processing High-Performance Fluoropolymers

5.2.4.3 Intense Competition from Low-Cost Suppliers in China

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Mapping

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Braided Tube

5.7.2 Electric Vehicles (Evs)

5.8 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.8.1 Global GDP Trends

5.8.2 Automobile Production Trends

5.8.3 Ev Production

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.10 Tariffs & Regulations

5.10.1 Clean Water Act (Cwa)

5.10.2 Safe Drinking Water Act

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Adtech

5.11.2 Ptfe Tubing for the Aerospace Industry

5.11.3 Holscot Grantham

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.13 Raw Material Analysis

5.13.1 Ptfe

5.13.2 Fep

5.13.3 Pfa

5.14 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6 Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Form Factors

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heat Shrink

6.3 Single Lumen

6.4 Co-Extruded

6.5 Multi Lumen

6.6 Tapered or Bump Tubing

6.7 Braided Tubing

7 Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 PTFE

7.3 FEP

7.4 PFA

7.5 ETFE

7.6 PVDF

7.7 Others

8 Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical

8.3 Semiconductor

8.4 Energy

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Aerospace

8.8 Fluid Management

8.9 General Industrial

8.9.1 Wire Coating

8.9.2 Optical Fibers

8.9.3 Monofilament

8.10 Others

9 Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Players' Strategies

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

10.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players

10.4 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.6 Company Application Footprint

10.7 Company Material Footprint

10.8 Company Region Footprint

10.8.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.8.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs

10.9.1 Responsive Companies

10.9.2 Starting Blocks

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.10.1 New Product Launches

10.10.2 Deals

10.10.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Sa

11.1.2 Zeus Industrial Products

11.1.3 Optinova

11.1.4 Parker Hannifin

11.1.5 Te Connectivity

11.1.6 Adtech

11.1.7 Ametek

11.1.8 Swagelok

11.1.9 Tef-Cap Industries

11.1.10 Teleflex Inc.

11.1.11 3M (Dyneon)

11.1.12 Fluorotherm

11.1.13 Insultab

11.1.14 Junkosha

11.1.15 Nes Ips

11.1.16 Nichias Corporation

11.1.17 Polyflon Technology

11.1.18 Qualtek

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Allied Supreme Corp.

11.2.2 Elringklinger Ag

11.2.3 Entegris, Inc

11.2.4 Fluortubing B.V.

11.2.5 Habia Teknoflour

11.2.6 Newage Industries

11.2.7 Xtraflex

12 Adjacent/Related Market

13 Appendix

