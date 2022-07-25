Global Flywheel Energy Storage System Markets, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027: Component, Application, End User, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Distribution

Jul 25, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Component By Application By End User By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flywheel energy storage system market is expected to witness a growth of impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Worldwide, the number of manufacturing facilities, production hubs, and processing plants is growing as a result of industrialization. These sectors need a steady supply of electricity to maintain their uninterrupted production. Massive demand for electricity to carry out industrial operations is driving the demand for the global flywheel energy storage system market.
The global flywheel energy storage system market is segmented into component, application, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is fragmented into uninterrupted power supply, power quality, frequency regulation, voltage control, & others.
Due to the rising demand for a steady supply of clean electricity across all industrial sectors, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) has established its dominance in the industry and is expected to do so for at least the next five years. This is utilized to ensure that all electronic equipment and devices operate effectively around the clock, even when there is a power outage.
The competitors are continuously involved in research and development and various mergers and acquisitions for the advancement of their product portfolio as well as the growth of the market.
Some of the major players operating in the global flywheel energy storage system market are Active Power Inc., Amber Kinetics, Inc., Beacon Power, LLC, Calnetix Technologies, LLC, Piller Group GmbH, Powerthru, VYCON, Inc., Stornetic GmbH, Energiestro, Oxto Energy, among others.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze historical growth in market size of global flywheel energy storage systems market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global flywheel energy storage systems market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global flywheel energy storage system market based on component, application, end user, and regional distribution
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global flywheel energy storage system market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global flywheel energy storage system market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global flywheel energy storage system market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global flywheel energy storage system market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global flywheel energy storage system market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global flywheel energy storage systems market.
- Active Power Inc
- Amber Kinetics, Inc
- Beacon Power, LLC
- Calnetix Technologies, LLC
- Piller Group GmbH
- Powerthru
- VYCON, Inc
- Stornetic GmbH
- Energiestro
- Oxto Energy
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Component:
- Rotor System
- Bearing System
- Generator System
Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Application:
- Uninterrupted power supply
- Power Quality
- Frequency Regulation
- Voltage Control
- Others
Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By End User:
- Transportation
- Data Centers
- Aerospace
- Renewable Energy
- Defense
- Others
Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Iraq
