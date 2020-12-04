Global Foldable Electric Vehicle (E-Bikes, E-Scooters, Hoverboards) Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foldable Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foldable electric vehicle market grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2014-2019

Foldable electric vehicles primarily stand for lightweight and portable bikes, hoverboards and scooters that can be folded down to a compact size. Generally, these vehicles are integrated with battery-based electric motors.



Owing to their minimalistic design, foldable electric vehicles are highly efficient for traffic congestion as well as for indoor parking. Apart from this, these electric vehicles are eco-friendly based on their zero-emissions along with being cost-effective by mitigating fuel-consumption and high maintenance requirements. Based on these benefits, foldable electric vehicles have gained wide popularity across the globe.



The growing demand for foldable electric vehicles can be attributed to the increasing consumer inclination towards more compact and lighter vehicles with high mobility and durability. With fully occupied parking spaces and lesser number of residential projects with independent garages, these foldable vehicles occupy a significantly lower space in any standard parking spot.



Furthermore, e-scooters or bikes can also be folded and stored under the rear seats of a sedan or in the boot of a compact car, thereby being a convenient mode of transportation. Moreover, the growing awareness among e-bike enthusiasts towards high compatibility and affordability of these vehicles has further catalyzed the product demand.



Apart from this, rising environmental concerns coupled with the growing number of automobiles leading to crowded cities battling traffic woes further drives the market growth. Additionally, rapid modernization such as increasing charging stations across commercial infrastructures, such as shopping malls, urban centers, metro rail, etc., has propelled the utilization of foldable e-bikes for providing conveyance to cover short distances.



Besides this, rising consumer disposable income levels coupled with the high prevalence of social media trends promoting the advantages of foldable electric vehicles, have also bolstered the product demand. Apart from this, various technological advancements along with the rapid integration of artificial intelligence have led to the launch of several innovative products in the market. For instance, Hyundai Motor Group launched a new-on board electric scooter that can be folded to the size of a backpack, enabling 20km range with 10.5 Ah lithium battery.



Looking forward, the foldable electric vehicle market to be negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. From 2021, onwards, we expect the market to recover and continue its strong growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global foldable electric vehicle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of Covid-19 on the foldable electric vehicle market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the user age group?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global Foldable Electric Vehicle market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

