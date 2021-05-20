Global Folding Bikes Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product Type, Drive Type, Application, Price Range and Distribution Channel
DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Folding Bikes Market by Product Type, Drive Type, Application, Price Range and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Folding bikes are a form of bicycles that are designed in such a way that they can be folded in a way so that they occupy less space and at the same time are lighter in weight and can be carried easily from one place to another. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings, on public transportation, and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat, or plane. Depending on the design of the bikes, the folding structure varies from model to model, which helps in folding the bikes so that it occupies less space.
The folding bikes market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced vehicles which occupy less space; thus, leading to the growth of the global market.
The global folding bikes market has been segmented into product type, drive type, application, price range, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into mid-fold, vertical fold, and triangle hinge. Based on drive type, the market has been categorized into conventional and electric, which determines the propulsion of the bikes. Based on the application, the market has been categorized into sports, fitness, commercial, and others. By price range, it is divided into low, economy, and premium. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. Region wise, the global folding bikes market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in the folding bikes market include Bickerton Portables, Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Montague Corporation, Pacific Cycles, Vilano Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Dahon, Gocycle, Raleigh UK Ltd., and Ming Cycle.
Key Benefits
- This study presents analytical depiction of the global folding bikes market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
- The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Cxo Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors
3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2. Moderate-To-High Threat of New Entrants
3.3.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes
3.3.4. Low-To-High Intensity of Rivalry
3.3.5. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2019
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Implementation of Government Regulations to Encourage the Use of Electric Bikes
3.5.1.2. Consumer Inclination Toward Use of E-Bikes as an Eco-Friendly & Efficient Solution for Commute
3.5.1.3. Increase in Fuel Costs
3.5.1.4. Growth Interest in Cycling as a Fitness & Recreational Activity
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High Cost of E-Bikes
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Improvement in Bicycling Infrastructure & Battery Technology
3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreaks
3.6.1.1. Sars
3.6.1.2. COVID-19
3.6.2. Micro-Economic Impact Analysis
3.6.2.1. Consumer Trend
3.6.2.2. Technology Trend
3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trend
3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis
3.6.3.1. Gdp
3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis
3.6.3.3. Employment Index
3.6.4. Impact on the Folding Bikes Industry Analysis
Chapter 4: Folding Bikes Market, by Product Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. Mid-Fold
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
4.3. Vertical Fold
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
4.4. Triangle Hinge
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 5: Folding Bikes Market, by Drive Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Conventional
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
5.3. Electric
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 6: Folding Bikes Market, by Application
6.1. Overview
6.2. Sports
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
6.3. Fitness
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
6.4. Commercial
6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country
6.5. Others
6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 7: Folding Bikes Market, by Price Range
7.1. Overview
7.2. Low
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
7.3. Economy
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
7.4. Premium
7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 8: Folding Bikes Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Overview
8.2. Offline
8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country
8.3. Online
8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country
Chapter 9: Folding Bikes Market, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. LAMEA
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
10.1. Bickerton Portables (Subsidiary of Mobility Holdings, Ltd.)
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Company Snapshot
10.1.3. Product Portfolio
10.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.2. Bobbin Bicycles Ltd
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Company Snapshot
10.2.3. Product Portfolio
10.3. Brompton Bicycle Ltd
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Company Snapshot
10.3.3. Product Portfolio
10.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.4. Dahon
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Company Snapshot
10.4.3. Operating Business Segments
10.4.4. Product Portfolio
10.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.5. Giant Bicycles
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Company Snapshot
10.5.3. Product Portfolio
10.5.4. Business Performance
10.6. Gocycle (Subsidiary of Karbon Kinetics)
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Company Snapshot
10.6.3. Operating Business Segments
10.6.4. Product Portfolio
10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.7. Ming Cycle
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Company Snapshot
10.7.3. Operating Business Segments
10.7.4. Product Portfolio
10.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.8. Montague Corporation
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Company Snapshot
10.8.3. Product Portfolio
10.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.9. Pacific Cycles
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Company Snapshot
10.9.3. Product Portfolio
10.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.10. Raleigh UK Ltd
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Company Snapshot
10.10.3. Operating Business Segments
10.10.4. Product Portfolio
10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
10.11. Vilano Bikes (Subsidiary of Venditio Group LLC)
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Company Snapshot
10.11.3. Product Portfolio
