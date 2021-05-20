Global Folding Bikes Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product Type, Drive Type, Application, Price Range and Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Folding Bikes Market by Product Type, Drive Type, Application, Price Range and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Folding bikes are a form of bicycles that are designed in such a way that they can be folded in a way so that they occupy less space and at the same time are lighter in weight and can be carried easily from one place to another. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings, on public transportation, and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat, or plane. Depending on the design of the bikes, the folding structure varies from model to model, which helps in folding the bikes so that it occupies less space.



The folding bikes market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced vehicles which occupy less space; thus, leading to the growth of the global market.



The global folding bikes market has been segmented into product type, drive type, application, price range, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into mid-fold, vertical fold, and triangle hinge. Based on drive type, the market has been categorized into conventional and electric, which determines the propulsion of the bikes. Based on the application, the market has been categorized into sports, fitness, commercial, and others. By price range, it is divided into low, economy, and premium. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. Region wise, the global folding bikes market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the folding bikes market include Bickerton Portables, Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Montague Corporation, Pacific Cycles, Vilano Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Dahon, Gocycle, Raleigh UK Ltd., and Ming Cycle.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global folding bikes market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-To-High Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Low-To-High Intensity of Rivalry

3.3.5. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Implementation of Government Regulations to Encourage the Use of Electric Bikes

3.5.1.2. Consumer Inclination Toward Use of E-Bikes as an Eco-Friendly & Efficient Solution for Commute

3.5.1.3. Increase in Fuel Costs

3.5.1.4. Growth Interest in Cycling as a Fitness & Recreational Activity

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Cost of E-Bikes

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Improvement in Bicycling Infrastructure & Battery Technology

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreaks

3.6.1.1. Sars

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer Trend

3.6.2.2. Technology Trend

3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trend

3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.3.1. Gdp

3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment Index

3.6.4. Impact on the Folding Bikes Industry Analysis



Chapter 4: Folding Bikes Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Mid-Fold

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Vertical Fold

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Triangle Hinge

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Folding Bikes Market, by Drive Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Conventional

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Electric

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Folding Bikes Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Sports

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Fitness

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Commercial

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Folding Bikes Market, by Price Range

7.1. Overview

7.2. Low

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Economy

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.4. Premium

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Folding Bikes Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Overview

8.2. Offline

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.3. Online

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 9: Folding Bikes Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Bickerton Portables (Subsidiary of Mobility Holdings, Ltd.)

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Bobbin Bicycles Ltd

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Product Portfolio

10.3. Brompton Bicycle Ltd

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Dahon

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Operating Business Segments

10.4.4. Product Portfolio

10.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Giant Bicycles

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.5.4. Business Performance

10.6. Gocycle (Subsidiary of Karbon Kinetics)

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Operating Business Segments

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Ming Cycle

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Operating Business Segments

10.7.4. Product Portfolio

10.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Montague Corporation

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Pacific Cycles

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Raleigh UK Ltd

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Operating Business Segments

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.11. Vilano Bikes (Subsidiary of Venditio Group LLC)

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Company Snapshot

10.11.3. Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emf5ok

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

