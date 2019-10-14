Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 14:00 ET
Food and Beverage Disinfection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$41.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%. Food Industry, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$60.4 Million by the year 2025, Food Industry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Food Industry will reach a market size of US$2.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced UV, Inc.; CCL Pentasol; Entaco NV (Nerta); Evonik Industries AG; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Fink Tec GmbH; Halma PLC; Neogen Corporation; Solvay SA; Stepan Company; SUEZ; Trojan Technologies; Xylem, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food & Beverage Disinfection Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Food and Beverage Disinfection Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Food and Beverage Disinfection Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Food Industry (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Food Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Food Industry (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Beverage Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Beverage Industry (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Beverage Industry (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Surface (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Surface (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Surface (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Packaging (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Packaging (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Processing Equipment (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Processing Equipment (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Processing Equipment (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Food and Beverage Disinfection Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 21: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Food and Beverage Disinfection Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ for
2009-2017
Table 24: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food and
Beverage Disinfection in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food and
Beverage Disinfection in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Food and Beverage Disinfection in
US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in China
in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Food and Beverage Disinfection in
US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in China
in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Food & Beverage Disinfection Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Food and Beverage Disinfection Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Food and Beverage Disinfection Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Food and Beverage Disinfection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Market
Review in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 55: Food and Beverage Disinfection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Market
Review in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Food and Beverage Disinfection in
US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in Italy
in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Food and Beverage Disinfection in
US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in Italy
in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Food and Beverage Disinfection in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Food and Beverage Disinfection in US$ by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Food and Beverage Disinfection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 84: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Food and Beverage Disinfection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 87: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Food and Beverage Disinfection
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Food and Beverage Disinfection
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Food and Beverage Disinfection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 100: Food and Beverage Disinfection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic
Market Review in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Food and Beverage Disinfection in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Food and Beverage Disinfection in US$ by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025
Table 128: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Latin
America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Food and Beverage
Disinfection in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in
Latin America in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Food and Beverage
Disinfection in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in
Latin America in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Food and Beverage Disinfection
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 137: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Food and Beverage Disinfection
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Food and Beverage Disinfection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 145: Food and Beverage Disinfection Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic
Market Review in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Food and Beverage Disinfection
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ for
2009-2017
Table 156: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Food and Beverage Disinfection
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for
2009-2017
Table 159: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food and
Beverage Disinfection in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in US$
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food and
Beverage Disinfection in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in US$
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Food and Beverage Disinfection Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Food and Beverage Disinfection Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Food and Beverage
Disinfection in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Food and Beverage
Disinfection in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Food and Beverage Disinfection
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 190: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Food and Beverage Disinfection
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 196: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Food and Beverage Disinfection
Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Food and Beverage Disinfection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 201: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Food and Beverage Disinfection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Food and Beverage Disinfection Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 204: Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCED UV, INC.
CCL PENTASOL
ENTACO NV (NERTA)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
FINK TEC GMBH
HALMA PLC
NEOGEN CORPORATION
SOLVAY SA
STEPAN COMPANY
SUEZ
TROJAN TECHNOLOGIES
XYLEM
V. CURATED RESEARCH
