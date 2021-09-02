Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application, Type and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Research Report by Application, by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market size was estimated at USD 28.06 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 30.68 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.67% to reach USD 48.85 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, including Alcoa Inc., Amcor PLC, Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Berlin Packaging, CAN-PACK S.A., CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc., CPMC Holdings, Crown Holdings, Inc., Envases Group, Independent Can Co, Kaira Can Company Limited, Kian Joo Group, Kingcan Holdings Limited, Lageen Food Packaging, Massilly Holding SAS, Mauser Packaging Solutions, P Wilkinson Containers Ltd, Rexam Plc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Laval International S.A., Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd., Trinity Holdings, Universal Can Corporation, and Visy Industries.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Extensive demand for canned food products among consumers

5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption attributed to recyclable property of metal cans

5.1.1.3. Rising demand for high nutritional value and longer shelf-life of the food products

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of alternate packaging options

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing extensive product innovations in food and beverage sector

5.1.3.2. Growing industrial applications such as chemicals and oil sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns of steady trend toward biodegradable packaging

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Alcoholic Beverages

6.3. Carbonated Soft Drinks

6.4. Convenience Food

6.5. Fruits & Vegetables

6.6. Meat & Seafood

6.7. Pet Food

6.8. Sports & Energy Drinks



7. Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aluminum Cans

7.3. Steel Cans



8. Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 2-Piece Cans

8.3. 3-Piece Cans



9. Americas Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Alcoa Inc.

13.2. Amcor PLC

13.3. Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

13.4. Ardagh Group

13.5. Ball Corporation

13.6. Berlin Packaging

13.7. CAN-PACK S.A.

13.8. CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc.

13.9. CPMC Holdings

13.10. Crown Holdings, Inc.

13.11. Envases Group

13.12. Independent Can Co

13.13. Kaira Can Company Limited

13.14. Kian Joo Group

13.15. Kingcan Holdings Limited

13.16. Lageen Food Packaging

13.17. Massilly Holding SAS

13.18. Mauser Packaging Solutions

13.19. P Wilkinson Containers Ltd

13.20. Rexam Plc.

13.21. Silgan Holdings Inc.

13.22. Sonoco Products Company

13.23. Tetra Laval International S.A.

13.24. Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd.

13.25. Trinity Holdings

13.26. Universal Can Corporation

13.27. Visy Industries



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9mqqa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

