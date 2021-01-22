Global Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2020 with Case Studies from Arla Foods, PepsiCo & Veolia Water

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Solutions Create Growth Opportunities in the Global Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food & beverage industry is one of the most sensitive in terms of economic shifts and consumer preferences. Turning water challenges into business opportunities is seen not only as a chance to improve water efficiency and save money but more significantly as a powerful marketing tool, so consumers see a brand as sustainable and concerned about the environment.



This study focuses on water sustainability in food & beverage processing and packaging. Water and wastewater treatment is analysed in six main segments: design and engineering services, water treatment technologies, wastewater treatment technologies, process control and management, treatment chemicals, and operation and maintenance services.



The industry is moving toward smart, highly connected, and collaborative plants with a focus on control and predictability of products, processing, and resources. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects continue to reverberate throughout many industries in 2020, and might result in some major investments and upgrades being postponed or planned using a longer-term perspective.



Growth areas are related to closing the water loop, pursuing value chain excellence, incorporating digital solutions, and reducing the environmental footprint of operations (the food-energy-water nexus).



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the food & beverage industry, and how is the industry transforming to meet future sustainability demands and keep up with profitability while limiting any negative effects?

What trends are shaping today's and tomorrow's food & beverage industry?

What are the key drivers and restraints in the global food & beverage water and wastewater treatment market?

What are the top growth and strategic investment opportunities and for the sustainable food & beverage water and wastewater industry of the future?

What are the historical, current, and future market sizes, and which technologies, solutions, and regions are expected to witness the highest growth rates over the forecast period?

Which industry leaders are best positioned to incorporate a circular economy, digitalisation, innovations, efficiency and self-sufficiency, water security, corporate water stewardship, and water sustainability?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for a Sustainable Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

Growth Environment - Market Overview

Market Overview and Scope of the Report

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Drivers and Restraints

Executive Summary

Top 5 Messages

Industry Water Footprint

Global Pressures on the Industry

Revenue Forecast

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Segment

The Food & Beverage Industry Transition

Growth Opportunities Linked to a Modern Industrial Water Approach

Food & Beverage Industry Sustainability Strategy

Top Growth Opportunities

Industry Overview

Food & Beverage Industry Overview

Sector Growth Potential

Market Trends

Global Pressures Impacting the Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

Attaining UN SDGs Through Water

CSR in the Food & Beverage Industry

Themes Driving Change in the Food & Beverage Industry

Industry Transformation Starts with the Customer's Decision at the Shop Shelf

The Future of Management in Food & Beverage Production Facilities

Smart Food & Beverage Factory of the Future

Examples of Innovative Technologies and Solutions Dedicated to Sustainable Food & Beverage Industry Operations

Water Footprint and Sustainable Strategy of the Food & Beverage Industry

Water Use in Food & Beverage Industry Operations

The Food-Water-Energy Nexus

Mitigating Water Stress in the Food & Beverage Industry

Treatment Technologies

Industry Under Pressure

Sustainability Strategy

Water Sustainability - An Opportunity or a Duty?

Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Growth Opportunities by Segment

Growth Opportunities by Segment Discussion

Water Treatment Equipment Subsegments

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Subsegments

Regional Analysis of the Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

Growth Opportunities by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Visioning Scenarios (Asset Management Companies)

Total Water Solution Concept - Turnkey Project Delivery

Successful Business Model - Exceeding End Users' Expectations and Constant Improvements in the Level of Services

How End Users Benefit from Comprehensive Solution Providers

Examples of Comprehensive Water Solution Providers for the Food & Beverage Industry

Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Top Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Reducing Water Consumption

Taking Control of Water Consumption

Example of Holistic Water Management Approach - PepsiCo's Resource Conservation (ReCon) Programme

Growth Opportunity 2 - Reusing and Recycling of Wastewater with Increased Water Supply Independence

Growth Opportunity 3 - Incorporating Renewables and Seeking Energy Independence

Case Study - Arla Foods and Veolia Water Working Together to Maximise Water and Energy Recovery

Growth Opportunity 4 - Utilising Alternative Water Resources

Growth Opportunity 5 - Implementing Sustainable Productivity

Sustainable and Environmentally Neutral Factories: Producing More Using Less

Case Study - PepsiCo 'Near Net Zero' Footprint Factory

Growth Opportunity 6 - Switching to Advanced and Neutral Chemicals

Key Criteria in Development of Chemicals for Food & Beverage Industry Application

Growth Opportunity 7 - Utilising Smart Data Management

General Concept of Food & Beverage Industry Digital Footprint

Mitigating Key Water-related Challenges with Data-based Predictive Analytics

Growth Opportunity 8 - Taking the Lead in Creating a Better Environment for People and Local Communities

Growth Opportunity 9 - Entering Niche Food & Beverage Markets

Investment Opportunities

End Users' Perspective (Food & Beverage Companies)

Top 10 Global Food & Beverage Companies

Sustainable Practices

Examples of Industry Leaders' Sustainable Water Approach

The Last Word



Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-9 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritised Opportunities through Implementation

Companies Mentioned

Arla Foods

PepsiCo

Veolia Water

