Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
The Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market accounted for $415.77 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1200.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing cases of food mislabelling to mandate effective food testing, rising public awareness regarding food allergens, and growing trend of food recalls are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, ameliorate allergies caused by meat restricting the market growth.
Food allergies or food intolerances have affected nearly every person at some of point in their lifetime. However, there is a difference between food allergies and food intolerance. A food allergy causes hypersensitivity of the body's immune system. It involves an abnormal response triggered by the immune system upon ingestion of certain kind of food. The most common food allergens reported in food allergy or intolerance testing include cow's milk, peanuts, eggs, seafood, shellfish, soy, wheat and tree nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts, pistachios and walnuts. If the immune system is not involved in the reaction to a food then it is known as food intolerance.
Based on source, soy segment is widely used as a base ingredient for plant-based pork, beef, and chicken products, owing to its high protein content and meat-like texture. By Geography, North America estimated to have a lucrative growth over the last few years has enabled the regional market to emerge as a lucrative space for intolerance foods.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Cause
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Additives
5.2.1 Antioxidants
5.2.2 Colorings
5.2.3 Flavorings
5.2.4 Preservatives
5.2.5 Sweeteners
5.2.6 Thickeners
5.2.7 Other Additives
5.3 Allergen
5.4 Enzyme Deficiencies
5.4.1 Gluten Intolerance
5.4.2 Lactose Intolerance
5.4.3 Other Enzyme Deficiencies
5.5 Other Causes
6 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Test Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Enzyme Linked Immunoassay
6.3 Rapid Screening Tests
6.3.1 Chromatography
6.3.2 Other Rapid Screening Tests
6.4 Target Detection Tests
6.4.1 Bio-Sensor Kits
6.4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
6.5 Other Test Types
7 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Clinical Test
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Alternative Allergy Tests
7.2.1 Blood Based Tests/Invasive Tests
7.2.1.1 Cytotoxic Test
7.2.1.1.1 Electro Dermal (Vega) Test
7.2.1.1.2 Pulse Test
7.2.1.2 Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Blood Test
7.2.1.3 Immunoglobulin (IgG) Blood Test
7.2.2 Surface/Skin/Non-Invasive Tests
7.2.2.1 Hair Analysis
7.2.2.2 Kinesiology Test
7.3 Blood Tests
7.3.1 CAP Radio Allergo Sorbent Test (CAP RAST)
7.3.2 Enzyme-Linked Immune Sorbent Assay (ELISA)
7.3.3 Radio Allergo Sorbent Test (RAST)
7.4 Conventional Tests
7.4.1 Skin Based Tests
7.4.1.1 Intradermal Test
7.4.1.2 Patch Test
7.4.1.3 Scratch Tests
7.4.1.4 Skin Prick Test
7.4.1.5 Other Skin Based Tests
7.5 Other Clinical Tests
8 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Source of Food
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cola Nut
8.3 Corn
8.4 Cow's Milk
8.5 Egg
8.6 Fish
8.7 Nuts
8.8 Pea
8.9 Shellfish
8.10 Soy
8.11 Wheat
8.12 Yeast
8.13 Other Source of Foods
9 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Method
9.1 Introduction
9.2 In-Vitro
9.2.1 Elimination Test
9.2.2 Food Challenge Test
9.3 In-Vivo
9.3.1 Intradermal Test
9.3.2 Patch Test
9.3.3 Prick Test
10 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Baby Food
10.3 Bakery & Confectionary
10.4 Beverages
10.5 Convenience Foods
10.6 Dairy
10.7 Grains & Nuts
10.8 Meat & Poultry
10.9 Other Products
11 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By End-User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals & Clinics
11.3 Other End Users
12 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 DuPont Nutrition & Health
14.2 Life Technologies
14.3 Neogen Corp.
14.4 YorkTest Laboratories
14.5 Alletess Medical Laboratory
14.6 ImmuneTech
14.7 NHS Choices
14.8 Elisa Technologies
14.9 Quest Diagnostics Inc
14.10 Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)
14.11 Bio-Reference Laboratories
14.12 Mayo Medical Laboratories
14.13 ARUP Laboratories
14.14 ViraCor-IBT Laboratories
14.15 Immuno Laboratories Inc.
14.16 Allermetrix Inc.
14.17 MRT Laboratories Inc
14.18 Serolab
