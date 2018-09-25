Global Food Certification Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.39% - Key Vendors are ALS, DEKRA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group & SGS

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Certification Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Certification Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Food Certification Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is rising number of new food and beverage products launches. A comprehensive range of food products are available in the consumer food market, and most new food products are being launched under the food and beverages segment.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the government initiatives to promote food safety in developing countries. With a focus on consumer food safety and public health, there is a growing need for testing food products to ensure the compliance with domestic and international standards for exports.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing instances of false labelling and misleading product claims. With the growing prevalence of health conditions such as obesity and diabetes worldwide, health consciousness consumers are making healthy foods choices.

Key vendors

ALS

DEKRA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

SGS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Meat and poultry

Seafood

Dairy products

Infant food

Beverages

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CERTIFICATION TYPE



ISO 22000

BRC

SQF

IFS

Halal

Kosher

Others

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK





PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of kosher and halal certified products

Rising number of new food and beverage product launches

Outsourcing of testing and certification processes

Advent of organic food certification

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

