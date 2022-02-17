Global Food Contact Paper Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Contact Paper Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food contact paper market was valued at US$ 68.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 97.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.



Food contact papers are used as primary packaging materials for various food products, such as baked food, confectionery, meat, snacks, and grain mill products. The papers are sustainable alternatives to many other food packaging materials, such as plastic and glass. Growing initiatives by companies to reduce their carbon footprint are influencing the adoption of food contact paper across the world. The increase in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly food packaging has also increased the demand for food paper packaging.



Based on application, the global food contact paper market is segmented into bakery and confectionery; dairy products; fruits and vegetables; meat, fish, and poultry; and others. In 2020, the bakery and confectionery segment accounted for a significant revenue share. The food contact paper is increasingly used in the bakery and confectionery sector. Parchment paper is used in baking as it is heat-resistant and provides a non-stick surface to bake on. The common use of parchment paper is to eliminate the need for grease sheet pans. It also allows a very rapid turnaround of batches of baked goods with minimal clean-up. Greaseproof paper is also an ideal solution for bakery items as it can withstand a wide range of environments, from hot oven to deep freezer & humidity.



Geographically, the ffood contact paper market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the global food contact paper market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growing foodservice industry in Asian countries, rising awareness about the environment, increasing government initiatives to ban plastic packaging in several Asian countries are expected to accelerate the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions, which would drive the growth of the food contact paper market in Asia Pacific.



Many industries, such as the chemicals & materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the shortage of raw material and labor, shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties under COVID-19 safety protocols, manufacturers of packaging products faced a contraction in sales during the initial months of the pandemic. Furthermore, the shift in the lifestyle of the consumers and their changing eating patterns have reduced the consumption of ready-to-use and outside food due to the virus spread, which has negatively affected the demand for food contact papers. However, as several countries are lifting the lockdown with proper precautionary measures, the demand for food contact papers is likely to back on track. As the lockdown was imposed in various countries, the e-commerce sector witnessed a significant demand for various products, such as packaged food and groceries including fresh vegetables and fruits, owing to the shutdown of offline stores, which fueled the utilization of food contact papers.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global food contact paper market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global food contact paper market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the food contact paper as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Food Contact Paper Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4.1 Raw Material

4.4.2 Manufacturing/Processing:

4.4.3 Distributors:

4.4.4 End Users:



5. Food Contact Paper Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 The expanding demand for recyclable and biodegradable paper

5.1.2 The growing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and packaged foods

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Higher market penetration by aluminum foil packaging

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Product innovations in food contact paper

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Rise in demand for aesthetic, customized food contact paper

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Food Contact Paper - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Food Contact Paper Market Overview

6.2 Food Contact Paper Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Food Contact Paper Market Players



7. Food Contact Paper Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Food Contact Paper Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Kraft Paper

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Kraft Paper: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Greaseproof Paper

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Greaseproof Paper: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Parchment Paper

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Parchment Paper: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Food Contact Paper Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Food Contact Paper Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Bakery and Confectionery

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Bakery and Confectionery: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Dairy Products

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Dairy Products: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Fruits and Vegetables

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Fruits and Vegetables: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Meat, Fish, and Poultry

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Meat, Fish, and Poultry: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Food Contact Paper Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Food Contact Paper Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Food Contact Paper Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Product & Service Launch

12.2 Business Planning and Strategy



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Mondi

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Westrock Company

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Georgia-Pacific LLC

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Twin River Paper Company

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 UPM

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 GM Packaging (UK) Ltd

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Superiorpaper Pty Ltd

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 TopCare

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 KRPA Holding CZ, a.s.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w70odr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets