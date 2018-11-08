Global Food Deaerators Market 2018-2023 - Growth in Investment Opportunities in the Development of New Food & Beverage Processing Technologies
The "Food Deaerators Market by Type (Spray-Tray Type, Spray Type, and Vacuum Type), Function (Oxygen Removal, Water Heating Aroma & Flavor Retention, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food deaerators market is estimated to account for USD 270 million in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, to reach USD 363 million by 2023.
The key drivers of the market growth are the increasing beverage consumption, the growing demand for convenience food products with an extended shelf life, and reduced side-effects of the high-dissolved oxygen in beverages. In addition, increasing capital consumption in the beverage industry and investments by governments in the food processing machinery & equipment industry creates profitable growth opportunities. However, low capital investment for installation of food deaerators is projected to inhibit the market growth during the forecast period.
The beverage segment led the market with the largest share in 2017.
On the basis of application, the food deaerators market is segmented into beverages and food. The beverages segment accounted for a larger share in 2018. It is further segmented into fruit drinks, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and others such as non-carbonated artificial beverages and sports drinks. The demand for food deaerators is increasing due to the rising beverage consumption in developing countries across regions.
The aroma & flavor retention function segment in the food deaerators market recorded the fastest growth through 2023.
Based on function, the aroma & flavor retention segment recorded the fastest growth in the food deaerator market. Food aroma is an equilibrium mixture of aroma compounds. All aroma compounds, particularly organic compounds are relatively small. Use of food deaerators ensures complete protection of food products from oxidation, which helps in retaining its aroma and flavor.
The food deaerators market is projected to witness a high growth in the Asia Pacific.
The food deaerators market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising awareness about food deaerators and technological advancements in the food & beverage industry. Availability of machinery for the production of high-quality products at economical prices in this region has created profitable growth opportunities for the food deaerators market.
