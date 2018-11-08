Global Food Deaerators Market 2018-2023 - Growth in Investment Opportunities in the Development of New Food & Beverage Processing Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Deaerators Market by Type (Spray-Tray Type, Spray Type, and Vacuum Type), Function (Oxygen Removal, Water Heating Aroma & Flavor Retention, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food deaerators market is estimated to account for USD 270 million in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, to reach USD 363 million by 2023.

The key drivers of the market growth are the increasing beverage consumption, the growing demand for convenience food products with an extended shelf life, and reduced side-effects of the high-dissolved oxygen in beverages. In addition, increasing capital consumption in the beverage industry and investments by governments in the food processing machinery & equipment industry creates profitable growth opportunities. However, low capital investment for installation of food deaerators is projected to inhibit the market growth during the forecast period.

The beverage segment led the market with the largest share in 2017.

On the basis of application, the food deaerators market is segmented into beverages and food. The beverages segment accounted for a larger share in 2018. It is further segmented into fruit drinks, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and others such as non-carbonated artificial beverages and sports drinks. The demand for food deaerators is increasing due to the rising beverage consumption in developing countries across regions.

The aroma & flavor retention function segment in the food deaerators market recorded the fastest growth through 2023.

Based on function, the aroma & flavor retention segment recorded the fastest growth in the food deaerator market. Food aroma is an equilibrium mixture of aroma compounds. All aroma compounds, particularly organic compounds are relatively small. Use of food deaerators ensures complete protection of food products from oxidation, which helps in retaining its aroma and flavor.

The food deaerators market is projected to witness a high growth in the Asia Pacific.

The food deaerators market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising awareness about food deaerators and technological advancements in the food & beverage industry. Availability of machinery for the production of high-quality products at economical prices in this region has created profitable growth opportunities for the food deaerators market.



Leading players profiled in this report:

GEA Group ( Germany )

) JBT Corporation (US)

Alfa Laval ( Sweden )

) SPX FLOW (US)

Stork Thermeq B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Parker Boiler Co. (US)

Indeck Power Equipment Company

Cornell Machine Co

Mepaco

Fulton Thermal Corp. Inc. (US)

Jaygo, Incorporated (US)

Pentair Plc(US)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food Deaerators Market

4.2 Food Deaerators Market Size, By Region

4.3 Food Deaerators Market, By Type

4.4 Food Deaerators Market, By Application, 2018-2023

4.5 Food Deaerators Market, By Function & Region, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Convenience Food Products With an Extended Shelf Life

5.2.1.2 Reduction of the Side-Effects of High Levels of Dissolved Oxygen in Beverages

5.2.1.3 Rise in Per Capita Consumption of Beverages

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Capital Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Emerging Markets Illustrate Great Potential for Deaerators

5.2.3.2 Growth in Investment Opportunities in the Development of New Food & Beverage Processing Technologies

5.2.3.3 Investments By Governments in the Food Processing Machinery & Equipment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in Costs of Production Due to Increasing Energy and Labor Costs

5.2.4.2 Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis



6 Food Deaeration Process Flow



7 Food Deaerators Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spray-Tray Type Deaerators

7.2.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region for Spray Tray Type Food Deaerators

7.3 Spray Type Deaerators

7.3.1 North America is the Largest Market for Spray Type

7.4 Vacuum Type Deaerators

7.4.1 Vacuum Deaerators Also Known as Degasifiers, are Designed to Remove Non-Condensable Gases From the Liquid Stream



8 Food Deaerators Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oxygen Removal

8.2.1 Oxygen Removal to Lead the Food Deaerators Market Between 2018 and 2023

8.3 Water Heating

8.3.1 Food Deaerators Perform the Function of Water Heating for Use in Food and Beverage Processing

8.4 Aroma & Flavor Retention

8.4.1 North America is the Major Market for Aroma & Flavour Retention

8.5 Other Functions



9 Food Deaerators Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Beverages

9.2.1 Fruit Drinks

9.2.1.1 in the Fruit Drinks Manufacturing Process, Deaeration Process is Used for Removing Dissolved Oxygen

9.2.2 Dairy Products

9.2.2.1 to Remove the Odors and Gas Present in Milk, Deaeration Process is Used

9.2.3 Alcoholic Beverages

9.2.3.1 Oxygen is Detrimental to the Flavor Stability of Alcoholic Beverages Thus They are Deaerated

9.2.4 Other Beverages

9.3 Food

9.3.1 Desserts

9.3.1.1 Changing Lifestyle and Consumption Patterns Drives the Deaetors Market

9.3.2 Ketchup and Sauces

9.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Ketchup and Sauces Expected to Fuel Food Deaerators Market

9.3.3 Baby Food

9.3.3.1 The Baby Food Market has Experienced Rapid Growth, Due to the Increasing Number of Working Women and the Increasing Parental Concerns About Nutrition

9.3.4 Other Food



10 Food Deaerators Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Market Size in the Food Deaerators Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 There is A Positive Market Scenario for the Deaerators Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Food Deaerators Market in North America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Dominated the European Food Deaerators Market

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Advanced Technologies in Europe Boosting the Food Deaerators Market

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Strict Regulations in France's Food and Beverage Sector Which Affects Deaerators Market

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Italy is One of the Top Exporter of Food Processing Equipment

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 The Booming Food Industry in Spain Affect the Deaerators Market

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China is One of the Leading Exporters of Machinery & Equipment to Eu Countries

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 The Indian Deaerators Market is Mainly Driven By the Beverage Industry

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 High Consumption Rate of Seafood and Processed Meat Led the Growth of the Deaerators Market in Japan

10.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.4.1 Australia & New Zealand are Largest Importer of Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Which Drives Food Deaerators Market

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 The Rise in Purchasing Power of Consumers Which Gives Good Opportunities for Beverage Manufactures

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.3 Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Acquisitions

11.3 Expansions

11.4 Agreements



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wc9h6b/global_food?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

