Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market Report 2018
19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include innovations and advancements in food diagnostics systems, increasing prevalence of food borne illness and high growth in emerging markets for food quality & safety testing.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Innovations and Advancements in Food Diagnostics Systems
3.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Foodborne Illness
3.1.3 High Growth in Emerging Markets for Food Quality & Safety Testing
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Diagnostics system
4.1 Immunoassay
4.2 Hybridization-based
4.2.1 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
4.2.2 Microarrays
4.2.3 Gene amplifier
4.2.4 Sequencers
4.3 Chromatography-based
4.3.1 High-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC)
4.3.2 liquid chromatography
4.3.3 Gas chromatography
4.4 Biosensors
4.5 Spectrometry-based
4.6 Testing Kits
4.7 Other Diagnostics Systems
5 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Consumable Type
5.1 Reagents
5.2 Disinfectants
5.3 Test Accessories
5.3.1 Micropipettes
5.3.2 Syringes
5.3.3 Pipettes
5.3.4 Other Test accessories
5.4 Other Consumables
5.4.1 Gloves
5.4.2 Disposable Bags
6 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Application
6.1 Vegetables
6.2 Meat
6.3 Fish
6.4 Dairy
6.5 Other Applications
7 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Contaminant
7.1 Yersinia
7.2 Moulds
7.3 Shigella
7.4 Bacillus
7.5 Novivirus
7.6 klebisiella
7.7 Fusarium
7.8 Listeria
7.9 Pathogens
7.9.1 Escherichia coli
7.9.2 Salmonella
7.9.3 Campylobacter
8 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By End User
8.1 Pledges Inspect Bureau
8.2 Hospital
8.3 Research Institutions
8.4 Food Shelf-Life
8.5 Food Allergen
8.6 Food chemistry
8.7 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Testing
8.8 Food Microbiology
8.9 Food Nutrition
8.10 Other End Users
9 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 3M Company
11.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.
11.3 Bioconrtol Systems, Inc.
11.4 Biomrieux SA
11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
11.6 Danaher Corporation
11.7 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
11.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
11.9 Fermentas International Inc
11.10 Foss A/S
11.11 Merck Millipore
11.12 Neogen Corporation
11.13 Omega Diagnostic Group Plc
11.14 PerkinElmer, Inc.
11.15 QIAGEN
11.16 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
11.17 Thermo Electron Corporation
11.18 Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
11.19 VWR International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kd2zpc/global_food?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article