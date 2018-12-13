Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Diagnostics Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include innovations and advancements in food diagnostics systems, increasing prevalence of food borne illness and high growth in emerging markets for food quality & safety testing.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Innovations and Advancements in Food Diagnostics Systems

3.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Foodborne Illness

3.1.3 High Growth in Emerging Markets for Food Quality & Safety Testing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Diagnostics system

4.1 Immunoassay

4.2 Hybridization-based

4.2.1 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

4.2.2 Microarrays

4.2.3 Gene amplifier

4.2.4 Sequencers

4.3 Chromatography-based

4.3.1 High-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC)

4.3.2 liquid chromatography

4.3.3 Gas chromatography

4.4 Biosensors

4.5 Spectrometry-based

4.6 Testing Kits

4.7 Other Diagnostics Systems



5 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Consumable Type

5.1 Reagents

5.2 Disinfectants

5.3 Test Accessories

5.3.1 Micropipettes

5.3.2 Syringes

5.3.3 Pipettes

5.3.4 Other Test accessories

5.4 Other Consumables

5.4.1 Gloves

5.4.2 Disposable Bags



6 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Application

6.1 Vegetables

6.2 Meat

6.3 Fish

6.4 Dairy

6.5 Other Applications



7 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Contaminant

7.1 Yersinia

7.2 Moulds

7.3 Shigella

7.4 Bacillus

7.5 Novivirus

7.6 klebisiella

7.7 Fusarium

7.8 Listeria

7.9 Pathogens

7.9.1 Escherichia coli

7.9.2 Salmonella

7.9.3 Campylobacter



8 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Pledges Inspect Bureau

8.2 Hospital

8.3 Research Institutions

8.4 Food Shelf-Life

8.5 Food Allergen

8.6 Food chemistry

8.7 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Testing

8.8 Food Microbiology

8.9 Food Nutrition

8.10 Other End Users



9 Food Diagnostics Systems Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 3M Company

11.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.

11.3 Bioconrtol Systems, Inc.

11.4 Biomrieux SA

11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.6 Danaher Corporation

11.7 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.9 Fermentas International Inc

11.10 Foss A/S

11.11 Merck Millipore

11.12 Neogen Corporation

11.13 Omega Diagnostic Group Plc

11.14 PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.15 QIAGEN

11.16 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

11.17 Thermo Electron Corporation

11.18 Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

11.19 VWR International



