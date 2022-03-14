Global Food Flavors Markets Report 2022-2028: Opportunities in the Use of Flavors in Functional Food Products & Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Flavors Market Research Report 2022" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food flavors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to reach $20.39 billion by 2028, and in terms of volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to reach 10,935.6 thousand MT by 2028.



The growth of this market is backed by the growing demand for clean label and organic products, strong growth in the food & beverage industry, and technological advancements, such as microencapsulation.



Moreover, the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the increasing usage of flavors in functional foods provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.



Based on origin, the food flavors market is segmented into natural food flavors, nature-identical food flavors, and artificial food flavors. The artificial food flavors segment accounted for the largest share of the food flavors market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the higher usage of artificial flavors due to the availability of a wide range of flavors in this category, the increasing demand for new flavors, and the cost-effectiveness of artificial flavors compared to natural flavors.



Furthermore, the huge demand for artificial flavors in packaged food products, fast foods, and Ready-To-Eat (RTE) products supports the growth of this segment.



However, the natural food flavors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for unique exotic flavors, growing health awareness, increasing demand for organic food products, rising preference for natural flavors as an active ingredient in bakery products, and key trend for clean label products.



Based on type, the food flavors market is mainly segmented into chocolate & browns, vanilla, fruits &nuts, dairy, spices & herbs, vegetables, and other types. The fruits & nuts segment accounted for the largest share of the food flavors market in 2021. However, the spices & herbs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers, interest in new tastes, convenience and sustainability, rapid change in eating preferences among consumers, and the growing awareness about medicinal properties of spices & herbs.



The liquid-form food flavors segment accounted for the largest share of the food flavors market in 2021.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its benefits, such as its capability to increase the shelf life of food products, ensure homogeneous blends with virtually no segregation, and provide high microbiological stability, which is used in the food and beverage, confectionery, bakery, dairy, and other food industries. Additionally, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the food flavors market in 2021.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for beverages, rising disposable income in emerging countries, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles worldwide. However, the savory & snacks segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the food flavors market in 2021.

The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; shifting consumer preferences for high-quality food ingredients, and the increasing outsourcing of processed food manufacturing from the Asian region to meet the growing international demand.

The key players operating in the food flavors market are:

Givaudan SA ( Switzerland )

) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Firmenich SA ( Switzerland )

) Symrise AG ( Germany )

) Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

MANE SA ( France )

) Takasago International Corporation ( Japan )

) T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Robertet Group ( France )

) Huabao International Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Kerry Group ( Ireland )

) Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Corbion NV ( Netherlands )

) Dohler GmbH ( Germany ).

