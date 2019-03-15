Global Food Grade Gases Market Forecast to 2023 - An $8.1 Billion Opportunity, with Carbon Dioxide Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Grade Gases Market by Type (Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen), Application (Freezing & Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation), End-Use (Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Meat, Poultry & Seafood), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food-grade gases market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2023.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for convenient food packaging, owing to the on-the-go lifestyles of customers and the growing number of microbreweries across all regions. Stringent government regulations to meet quality standards inhibit the growth of the food-grade gases market.

By type, the carbon dioxide segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The carbon dioxide segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to growing demand from the carbonated beverages industry across the globe. Carbon dioxide is used for refrigeration and cooling in solid (dry ice) and liquid forms; this is because it sublimates to gas at a very low temperature of -78.5 C (-109.3 F). It is widely used for carbonation in soft drinks, beers, and other alcoholic drinks.

Carbon dioxide is also used in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) along with nitrogen because of its inert characteristic. Further, carbon dioxide is also being used in the softening of water to avoid corrosion problems in long water distribution lines, and also in producing potable drinking water.

By mode of supply, the bulk segment in the food-grade gases market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on mode of supply, the food-grade gases market is segmented into bulk and cylinder. The bulk mode of supply is usually preferred by large food & beverage manufacturers due to the ease of handling and storage it offers. The bulk mode of supply of food-grade gases is also cost efficient than when the gases are offered in cylinders.

Carbon dioxide and nitrogen are the most commonly supplied bulk gases because of their use in high volumes in soft drinks and food packaging. If an end-user requires gas for various processes, the liquid is first vaporized and then delivered as a gas through a supply pipe. If the processes require liquid, it is delivered directly from the storage vessel through a cryogenic vacuum-insulated pipeline. Almost all the key players offer bulk gases.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the food-grade gases market, due to the developing cold-chain infrastructure and changing consumer preference for packaged food products

The climatic conditions in the Asia Pacific region range from tropical to semi-tropical; and certain food products require proper refrigeration to prevent early spoilage. Also, in some of the developing countries in the region, the cold chain infrastructure is in the development phase. This is projected to drive the market for food-grade gases in the region. Rising consumer preference for packaged food products due to busy lifestyles is also one of the drivers of food-grade gases with applications in packaging.

Further, key factors such as industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the rising consumption of packed products are expected to drive the demand for food-grade gases during the forecast period.

Leading Players Profiled

The Linde Group ( Germany )

) Air Products & Chemicals (US)

Air Liquide ( France )

) The Messer Group ( Germany )

) Taiyo Nippon Sanso ( Japan )

) Wesfarmers Ltd. ( Australia )

) SOL Group ( Italy )

) Gulf Cryo ( Kuwait )

) Air Water, Inc. ( Japan )

) Massy Group ( Caribbean )

) PT Aneka Industri ( Indonesia )

) The Tyczka Group ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Food Grade Gases Market

4.2 Food Grade Gases Market: Key Countries

4.3 Food Grade Gases Market, By Application

4.4 Developed vs Developing Markets for Food Grade Gases

4.5 Food Grade Gases Market, By Type

4.6 North America: Food Grade Gases Market, By Application and Country, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Shift Toward Convenient Packaged Food Owing to On-The-Go Lifestyles

5.3.1.2 Growing Number of Microbreweries Across All Regions

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Strict Government Regulations to Meet Quality Standards

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Demand From Developing Economies Such as China and India

5.3.3.2 Increasing Number of New Food & Beverage Product Developments

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Safe & Proper Handling of Food Grade Gases

5.3.4.2 to Provide the Right Mixture of Gases in Controlled Environment Packaging



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Input

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 Storage

6.2.4 Marketing & Sales

6.2.5 Distribution

6.2.6 Related Products & Services

6.3 Global Food Grade Gases Market: Supply Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Key Influencers

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.5 Threat of Substitutes



7 Food Grade Gases Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbon Dioxide

7.2.1 Growth in Demand From the Beverage Industry to Drive the Market for Carbon Dioxide

7.3 Nitrogen

7.3.1 Nitrogen is Widely Used in Map Applications Due to Its Inertness

7.4 Oxygen

7.4.1 Rise in Demand From the Meat Industry to Drive the Market for Oxygen

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Argon is Used Mainly for Purging and Controlled Atmosphere Packaging



8 Food Grade Gases Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Freezing & Chilling

8.2.1 Large Volumes of Food Grade Gases are Used for Freezing & Chilling

8.3 Packaging

8.3.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging Uses Large Volumes of Carbon Dioxide and Nitrogen

8.4 Carbonation

8.4.1 Most of the Food Grade Carbon Dioxide Produced is Used in the Carbonation of Beverages

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Argon has Major Applications in Purging and Sparging



9 Food Grade Gases Market, By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Beverages

9.2.1 Beverages are the Largest Segment to Use Food Grade Gases

9.3 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

9.3.1 Food Grade Gases are Majorly Used for Freezing and Packaging of Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

9.4 Dairy & Frozen Products

9.4.1 Dairy & Frozen Products Require Food Grade Gases for Refrigeration

9.5 Fruits & Vegetables

9.5.1 to Prevent Spoilage, Fruits & Vegetables Require Food Grade Gases

9.6 Convenience Food Products

9.6.1 Packaged Convenience Food & Beverages Use Food Grade Gases to Prevent Oxidation and Spoilage

9.7 Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.7.1 to Avoid Rancidity in Bakery Products, Food Grade Gases are Used During Packaging

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Oils Use Hydrogen for Hydrogenation and Production of Margarine



10 Food Grade Gases Market, By Mode of Supply

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bulk

10.2.1 Ease of Storage and Transportation Drives the Demand for Bulk Mode of Supply of Gases

10.3 Cylinder

10.3.1 Cylinders are in High Demand From Small-Scale Food & Beverage Manufacturers



11 Food Grade Gases Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 The Highly Organized Food & Beverage Industry Drives the Demand for Food Grade Gases in the US for Packaging & Refrigeration

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Demand for Convenience Food Products Drive the Market for Food Grade Gases in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Growth in the Beverage Industry in Mexico Drives the Demand for Food Grade Gases

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is A Promising Market for Food Grade Gases Because of the Presence of A Large Number of Global Players

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Huge Beef Industry and Large Exports to Create Demand for Food Grade Gases for Freezing & Chilling in France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Growth in Preferences for Frozen Food Products to Drive the Food Grade Gases Market in the UK With Applications in Freezing & Chilling

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Growth in Demand for Functional Food & Beverages in Italy to Drive the Market for Food Grade Gases Used in Packaging

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 The Spanish Meat Industry Creates Demand for Food Grade Gases for Freezing & Chilling

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.3.6.1 Presence of A Large Number of Food & Beverage Manufacturers Creates Opportunities for the Food Grade Gas Manufacturers in the Netherlands

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.3.7.1 Growth in Consumption of Processed Food Products in Eastern Europe Drives the Market for Food Grade Gases

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Rise in Demand for Healthy Packaged Food Products to Drive the Food Grade Gases Market in China

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 India is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market for Food Grade Gases Due to Its Developing Cold Chain Infrastructure

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 The Japanese Packaging Industry to Drive Food Grade Gases Market

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Organized Retail Chain and Growing Demand for Frozen Products Create Opportunities for Food Grade Gases in Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.5.1 High Exports of Fruits and Meat Products Require Food Grade Gases for Refrigeration in New Zealand

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.6.1 Regional Food Grade Gas Manufacturers Account for Significant Market Shares in Some Southeast Asian Countries

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Large Beef and Veal Industry Demand High Volumes of Food Grade Gases in Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Growth in Demand for Convenience Food Products From Argentine Population Drives the Food Grade Gases Market

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.5.3.1 Developing Food Retail Chains in South American Countries to Drive the Food Grade Gases Market

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 Africa

11.6.1.1 Rise in Inclination of African Population for On-The-Go Snacks to Drive Food Grade Gases Market

11.6.2 The Middle East

11.6.2.1 The Middle East is an Opportunistic Market for Food Grade Gas Manufacturers Primarily for Freezing & Chilling Applications



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Start-Up Microquadrant

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Starting Blocks

12.4.3 Responsive Companies

12.4.4 Dynamic Companies

12.5 Competitive Benchmarking for Start-Up Companies

12.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 New Product Launches

12.7.2 Expansions

12.7.3 Acquisitions

12.7.4 Agreements, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, Mergers and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 The Linde Group & Praxair, Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview for the Linde Group

13.1.2 Business Overview for Praxair, Inc.

13.1.3 Products Offered

13.1.4 Recent Developments

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

13.3 Air Liquide

13.4 The Messer Group GmbH

13.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

13.6 Wesfarmers Limited

13.7 SOL Group

13.8 Gulf Cryo

13.9 Air Water, Inc.

13.10 Massy Group

13.11 Pt Aneka Gas Industri

13.12 The Tyczka Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kbrq5/global_food_grade?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

