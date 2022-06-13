Global Food Grade Lubricants Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Grade Lubricants Market by base oil [Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil, Bio-based], Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &Cosmetics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food-grade lubricants market is estimated to grow to USD 495 million by 2027 from USD 352 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0%

There are many environmental issues related to synthetic and mineral oil-based food-grade lubricants. The healthcare and food-processing industries demand a need for food-grade lubricants that are less toxic and biodegradable.

Research aimed at enhancing the performance of current bio-based lubricants will be key to meeting this need because of its numerous advantages over synthetic and mineral oils such as high boiling point means fewer emissions, high biodegradability, high lubricity, high shear stability, high tool life, high viscosity index, lower volatility, and better skin compatibility.

All these factors drive the demand for bio-based food-grade lubricants globally.



Bio-based food-grade lubricants are expected to be the second-fastest growing base oil, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027, in the global food grade lubricants market

By base oil, the food grade lubricants market is segmented into synthetic oil, mineral oil, and bio-based. Bio-based lubricants are formulated using vegetable oils or animal fat with the addition of approved additives. There has recently been a shift in research toward improving bio-based food-grade lubricants that use base oils made from biodegradable feedstocks.

Vegetable oils are attractive base oils for bio-based food-grade lubricants because they are mostly biodegradable and are made from edible feedstocks. These factors lead to a higher demand for bio-based food-grade lubricants, during the forecast period.



Europe is estimated to be the second-largest food grade lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2021

Europe was the second-largest market for food-grade lubricants in terms of value in 2021. This is mainly attributed to the increasing concern over food safety and the rapid growth of the food processing industry in the region. The need to reduce the contamination of food is the primary reason for the adoption of food-grade lubricants.

Competitive landscape

The key players profiled in the report include ExxonMobil Corporation (US), TotalEnergies SE (France), FUCHS Petrolub AG (Germany), BP plc. (UK), Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. (Canada), Chevron Corporation (US), The DOW Chemical Company (US), Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG (Germany), SKF (Sweden), and Illinois Tools Works Inc. (US) among others.

